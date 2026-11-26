ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thanksgiving ends with one of the NFL's biggest rivalries. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night with the race for the AFC's top seed at stake.

Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on NBC at the new Highmark Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 2.5 to 3 points, depending on the sportsbook, and the total is 47.5. It is the first meeting of NFL MVPs on the holiday, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Two hot teams

Both teams come in playing well. Buffalo, 9-1, has won six straight, including its last four by at least 17 points. The Bills beat Miami 26-9 last week.

Kansas City, 8-2, has been just as dominant. The Chiefs have won three straight games by 20 or more points, matching a franchise record. They beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 on Sunday. Kansas City is tied with Denver for first place in the AFC West.

The Chiefs are treating the trip to Buffalo as critical for the AFC playoff picture. ESPN reported that the team did not celebrate much after Sunday's win. Players remember losing to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving last year.

Defenses in top form

Both defenses have been excellent. The Bills have not allowed a touchdown in three straight games, their longest such streak in franchise history. The Chiefs have allowed only eight passing touchdowns this season.

Buffalo defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said facing Mahomes is similar to facing Allen. "They can beat you even when you're right and they're wrong," Leonhard said.

A playoff-tested rivalry

The quarterback matchup is close. Allen and Mahomes are 5-5 in their 10 career meetings. Buffalo is 5-1 against Kansas City in the regular season. The Chiefs, though, have won all four playoff meetings since the two quarterbacks entered the league.

That record makes home-field advantage important. A win would strengthen Buffalo's bid for the No. 1 seed and improve its chances of hosting Kansas City in a possible playoff rematch. The Bills won the last regular-season meeting 28-21 on Nov. 2, 2025.

Weather a factor

Conditions could affect the game. Rain and wind gusts up to 24 mph are possible in Orchard Park.

The AFC race is tight at the top. Denver is also 8-2, and Jacksonville and Cincinnati are 7-3.