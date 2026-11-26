PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a surprise quarterback change ahead of their Black Friday game. Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday in place of Aaron Rodgers.

Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium is 3 p.m. Eastern time. The game streams on Prime Video. Denver is favored by 2.5 to 3.5 points, depending on the sportsbook.

A sudden benching

The decision came less than two days after coach Mike McCarthy publicly backed Rodgers. Asked Monday about a possible quarterback change, McCarthy said, "No, Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback."

The Steelers then announced late Tuesday that Rudolph will start in Week 12's Black Friday game. Team spokesman Burt Lauten gave no reason for the change.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the switch is based on performance and amounts to a benching of the 42-year-old, four-time league MVP. McCarthy coached Rodgers for nearly 13 seasons in Green Bay.

Pittsburgh's offense has had problems. The offensive line allowed five sacks in a 19-16 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the quarterback decision will be revisited after Friday's game.

Help at receiver

Rudolph may get back a key target. McCarthy said Monday that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to return from injured reserve. "I'm very confident that Michael Pittman (Jr.) should be out there this week," McCarthy said. "We're getting healthy, and that always helps."

Denver rolling

The Broncos arrive on a roll. Denver is 8-2 and has won six straight, including a 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Rookie running back Jonah Coleman has taken over the backfield with R.J. Harvey out with a knee injury. Coleman ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries against Las Vegas.

Denver has been very good in close games. The Broncos have won 16 straight one-possession games.

Pittsburgh's home edge

The Steelers have been strong at home. Pittsburgh, 6-4, is 4-0 at Acrisure Stadium. It has allowed just 18.0 points per home game this season, behind a defense that includes T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Jalen Ramsey.

McCarthy said the focus is on the game itself. "I just keep my eye on the target, and it's about beating the Denver Broncos," he said. "It's an excellent challenge."

Playoff implications

Both teams have plenty at stake. Denver is fighting with Kansas City and Buffalo for the AFC's top seed. Pittsburgh is in a crowded AFC North race behind Cincinnati, which is 7-3, and tied with Cleveland at 6-4.