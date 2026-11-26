PORTLAND, Ore. — Deni Avdija scored 33 points, including a late banked 3-pointer, and the Portland Trail Blazers held off Victor Wembanyama's 44-point performance to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111 on Wednesday night in NBA Cup group play.

The loss was San Antonio's first on the road this season. Portland, back home after a five-game road trip, handed the Spurs their first road loss with the win at Moda Center. Avdija banked in a 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left, giving Portland enough cushion to close it out and improve to 12-6.

Avdija's all-around night

Avdija filled the stat sheet. He had 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 11 of 21 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He made 6 of 8 free throws and had two steals.

He had played well two nights earlier too. The game followed his 31-point performance in Monday's win.

Damian Lillard added 29 points for the Blazers, along with 16 from Sidy Cissoko. Jrue Holiday had 11 points off the bench, and Scoot Henderson had 10. Lillard made all 10 of his free throws and five 3-pointers.

Wembanyama dominates inside

Wembanyama was nearly unstoppable at times. He shot 17 of 30 from the field, including 3 of 9 from 3-point range, and added two blocks. He also grabbed 16 rebounds and made 7 of 10 free throws.

The Spurs were short-handed. They played without De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, who missed the game with injuries.

Stephon Castle contributed 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists for San Antonio. Devin Vassell added 18 points, and Julian Champagnie finished with 11.

Portland pulls away late

The game was tight most of the night. Portland led 60-57 at halftime, and San Antonio took a 87-84 lead into the fourth quarter after winning the third 30-24.

The Blazers took over in the fourth, outscoring the Spurs 32-24. Portland made 19 3-pointers to San Antonio's 10. The Blazers also committed only eight turnovers, compared with 14 for the Spurs.

The Spurs had shot better overall, 43.3% to Portland's 39.4%, but went just 10 of 36 from 3-point range.

NBA Cup picture

The result matters for the knockout round. The win keeps Portland alive for a wild-card spot. The Blazers are 2-1 in group play with a plus-7 point differential, while San Antonio leads the group with a plus-48 differential.

The Spurs fell to 15-4 overall. They had beaten Portland 125-103 on Nov. 7.

Up next

The Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The Spurs host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.