HOUSTON — Alperen Sengun had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 116-104 on Wednesday night in NBA Cup play.

It was Sengun's third triple-double of the season. Fred VanVleet hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers to help Houston pull away.

Sengun passes Olajuwon

The triple-double put Sengun in elite company. It was his 15th triple-double with the Rockets, passing Hakeem Olajuwon on the team's all-time list. He is now second in franchise history.

Sengun shot 9 of 17 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range in 32 minutes. His 11 assists were a season high. He also had seven offensive rebounds.

Late 3-pointers seal it

The Rockets struggled to put the Suns away. Houston did not secure the win until the closing minutes, held back by poor shooting in the paint and at the free-throw line. VanVleet made a 3-pointer with 4:32 remaining to push the lead to 104-98, then added another at the 1:45 mark.

Houston shot just 16 of 30 from the free-throw line. Sengun went 2 of 6, and Amen Thompson made 4 of 9.

Durant, Thompson post double-doubles

Houston had plenty of support around Sengun. Kevin Durant had 20 points and 10 rebounds against his former team. Thompson added 18 points and 10 rebounds. VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. scored 13 apiece.

The Rockets controlled the glass. They outrebounded Phoenix 66-54 and had 20 offensive rebounds, which led to 27 second-chance points.

Booker leads Phoenix

Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points, though he shot 6 of 18 from the field. He made 11 of 12 free throws.

Jalen Green, facing the team that drafted him, scored 16 points on 8-of-21 shooting. Oso Ighodaro added 13, Dillon Brooks scored 12 and Jordan Goodwin had 11.

Phoenix's outside shooting was poor. The Suns made only 5 of 32 3-point attempts, or 15.6%.

How it unfolded

Phoenix led 33-29 after one quarter. Houston took over in the second, outscoring the Suns 37-23 to lead 66-56 at halftime. The Suns kept it close through the second half until VanVleet's late 3-pointers.

The game was physical. Houston was called for four technical fouls and Phoenix for two, and one Suns player was ejected.

Records

The Rockets improved to 14-5, including 9-1 at home.

Up next

The Suns host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The Rockets' next game was not listed in the schedule available at publication time.