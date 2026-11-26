SAN FRANCISCO — De'Anthony Melton made eight 3-pointers, matching his career high, and the Golden State Warriors pulled away early to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-110 on Wednesday night in NBA Cup group play.

The Warriors made 20 3-pointers at Chase Center, and Melton accounted for eight of them. He finished with 24 points and seven assists on 8-of-14 shooting, all of his baskets from beyond the arc. Melton made 8 of 12 3-point attempts.

Fast start decides it

Golden State took control in the first quarter. The Warriors outscored Sacramento 44-19 in the period. They erased an early 10-7 deficit with a 21-2 run.

The Kings made a push before halftime and won the second and third quarters, 34-28 and 36-29. They never got close enough to threaten. Golden State's lead reached 29 points, and Sacramento's biggest lead of the night was three.

The Warriors closed by outscoring the Kings 28-21 in the fourth quarter.

Ball movement and depth

Golden State's offense moved the ball well. The Warriors finished with 37 assists on 49 field goals and shot 53.3% from the floor and 45.5% from 3-point range.

Draymond Green ran much of the offense. He had 11 assists, four rebounds and six points, making two 3-pointers.

The bench was a major factor. Golden State's reserves outscored Sacramento's 61-19. Yaxel Lendeborg added 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Brandon Williams scored 14, all in the paint. Brandin Podziemski had 13 points and six assists, and Gary Payton II scored nine.

The Warriors also forced mistakes. Sacramento committed 20 turnovers, which Golden State turned into 26 points. The Kings scored only 11 points off the Warriors' 15 turnovers.

Sabonis stands out for Sacramento

Domantas Sabonis was efficient for the Kings. He scored 27 points on 8-of-9 shooting, made 10 of 12 free throws and had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Keegan Murray added 18 points but shot 8 of 19 from the field. De'Andre Hunter scored 15 with seven rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa had 11.

Sacramento shot 47.1% from the field and 35% from 3-point range. It could not match Golden State's outside shooting or bench scoring.

The loss came two days after the Kings lost at home to San Antonio, 123-107, on Monday.

Up next

The Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Kings' next game was not listed in the schedule available at publication time.