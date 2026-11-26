MILWAUKEE — Julius Randle scored 28 points and the Brooklyn Nets ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 104-97 on Wednesday night in NBA Cup play.

Noah Clowney added 17 points for Brooklyn. Egor Demin had 15, Michael Porter Jr. had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Day'Ron Sharpe added 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Nets improved to 1-2 in NBA Cup group play.

Randle leads the way

Randle was efficient. He shot 10 of 16 from the field and made 6 of 8 free throws, adding nine rebounds and three assists.

Sharpe was a force on the boards. He had seven offensive rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Bucks start fast, then stall

Milwaukee got off to a quick start. Myles Turner opened with a 3-pointer and the Bucks built a 9-2 lead. Brooklyn then went on a 16-2 run as Milwaukee's offense dried up.

The Nets led 28-24 after one quarter and 51-47 at halftime. Tyler Herro gave Milwaukee a brief lead early in the third quarter with a 3-pointer that made it 56-55. The Bucks moved ahead by six, but Brooklyn recovered and entered the fourth with a 76-71 lead.

Brooklyn held on in the fourth. The Nets led by as many as 14 points and made key defensive plays late as Milwaukee kept fighting.

Herro, Jaquez lead Milwaukee

Herro had 28 points, five assists and three steals for Milwaukee, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kel'el Ware led the Bucks' bench with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Milwaukee's outside shooting was poor. The Bucks went 11 of 44 from 3-point range and 10 of 16 from the free-throw line. They also turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 24 Brooklyn points.

Two struggling teams

Both teams have had difficult seasons. The Nets moved to 4-13, and the Bucks dropped to 2-17. Milwaukee is 1-9 at home.

The win was Brooklyn's first in this year's NBA Cup. The Nets had lost their earlier Cup games to the Pistons and the Magic.

Up next

The Nets visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The Bucks visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.