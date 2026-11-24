LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan will not join the royal family's Christmas celebrations this year, according to royal author Robert Jobson. He says the couple's continued estrangement comes down to one issue: trust.

According to Jobson, the Sussexes have been left off the guest list for the traditional festivities at the King's Norfolk estate.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the couple's holiday plans. Representatives for the Sussexes have also not publicly addressed the report.

'Kept at arm's length'

Jobson laid out his view bluntly in comments to the Daily Mail. "Harry and Meghan moved back to Britain to be closer to his relatives. Instead, three months on, they are being kept at arm's length, and rightly so," he said. "I'm told they won't be at the Abbey or in Norfolk."

He pointed to Prince William as the key figure. "William is not budging. Insiders tell me it comes down to trust," Jobson said.

The Christmas calendar

Jobson also described the royal family's holiday schedule. Insiders had told him the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be invited to a widely watched private lunch at Buckingham Palace that usually takes place a week or so before Christmas.

"Andrew was missing last time. The Sussexes are not expected now. That is proof enough of the familial cold shoulder," Jobson wrote. "The senior royals will head to Sandringham, the King's Norfolk estate, for Christmas Day."

The Princess of Wales is hosting her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, the event Jobson referred to as "the Abbey." The King has reportedly not seen the Sussexes since July.

Privacy and public outings

Jobson also took aim at the couple's recent public profile. "Let's not forget that Harry and Meghan spent years telling us how much they valued their privacy," he said. His comments came days after the couple made a public appearance.

He suggested Harry had already signaled his plans. Jobson wrote that on Friday, Harry himself essentially confirmed he would not be spending time with the royal side of his family at Christmas.

A UK Christmas without the royals

The Sussexes are still expected to spend the holiday in Britain. Reports say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to spend Christmas in the U.K. with their children and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

The British press has framed the situation as a looming clash. According to the Daily Mail, the Sussexes and the Windsors seem "a whisper away from a collision course this Christmas."

Background of the rift

The divide between Harry and the rest of the royal family dates back years. In 2020, he and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals and moved to California. Since then, interviews, a Netflix series and Harry's memoir "Spare" have deepened tensions with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, William.

Sandringham Christmas has long been a symbol of royal family unity. Meghan joined the festivities in 2017, before her wedding, becoming the first fiancée of a royal to be allowed to take part.

Analysis, not official confirmation

Jobson's comments reflect his own reporting and sourcing, not an official statement. The royal family traditionally does not comment on private family arrangements, and guest lists for Christmas events are rarely confirmed publicly.

For now, the picture Jobson paints is of a family still divided, with reconciliation off the table this Christmas.