LOS ANGELES — Steven Spielberg is making his first Western. The Oscar-winning director has set an adaptation of Kevin Barry's novel "The Heart in Winter" as his next film, from a screenplay by fellow Oscar winner Paul Thomas Anderson, with Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance set to star.

Spielberg is developing an untitled feature adaptation of Barry's 2024 novel for Focus Features. Anderson is writing the screenplay for the project, which he will produce with Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Sara Murphy, with Spielberg attached to direct. Tim Headington, Neil Shah, Ryan Zacarias and Ana Leocha are executive producers.

Buckley, Murphy and Rylance are the trio of Oscar winners set to star. Deadline first reported the news.

Lovers on the run in 1891

The story takes the director into new territory. Barry's novel centers on a pair of lovers fleeing a deadly posse through a brutal Rocky Mountains winter in 1891. Deadline described it as following "two star-crossed fugitives trying to find a place for themselves in the American West."

Spielberg described the story's themes in an interview with Deadline. "This story is about the people who refused to settle for a life that is less than they deserve," he said, "but maybe more than they can handle."

Spielberg's first choices

The director said he had the two leads in mind from the start. He told Deadline that Buckley and Murphy are "the only two actors that could play these characters." "Jessie and Cillian were the first people to ever come to mind for this and they also have never made a film together," Spielberg said.

All three stars have deep Oscar credentials. Murphy won his first Oscar for "Oppenheimer," and Buckley starred in "Hamnet." Rylance starred in "Bridge of Spies," which Spielberg directed. Rylance won the supporting actor Oscar for that film, and has since worked with Spielberg on several projects.

The casting brings together two of Ireland's most prominent actors. The film is based on Irish author Kevin Barry's 2024 book. RTÉ described Barry as the Goldsmith's Prize-winning author of "Beatlebone."

A partnership between two auteurs

The project pairs two of Hollywood's most celebrated directors. Spielberg said it is "really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson," and that the story "quite quickly became close to both our hearts." He said the two watched "dozens of westerns," only on 35mm film.

It is an unusual role for Anderson. It marks his first screenplay for a film he won't direct. Anderson's "One Battle After Another" won him best director and best adapted screenplay at this year's Oscars. Spielberg's most recent film is "Disclosure Day," released in 2026.

Long-awaited Western

Spielberg has hinted at the project before. At SXSW, he said he "can't reveal anything right now, but I have a Western in development...and it kicks ass." "There will be horses. There will be guns," he said. "There will be no tropes, I can tell you that."

The director has circled the genre for years without directing one. He produced the 2005 TNT miniseries "Into the West" and served behind the scenes on "Back to the Future Part III," "Cowboys and Aliens" and "An American Tail: Fievel Goes West."

Shooting next winter, release in 2028

The production is planned around the season of the book's title. Spielberg said the plan is to film in the winter of 2027. The film is set to reach theaters in 2028. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced.

Focus Features has not announced a release date. Further casting and details on shooting locations are expected as the project moves closer to production.