Sandisk shares fell sharply for a second straight session Wednesday. Concerns about memory chip prices and the AI trade weighed on the flash storage maker.

Sandisk traded at $68.97 in morning trading, down $8.98, or 11.5%. More than 40 million shares had changed hands.

The losses are piling up. The stock fell $9.76, or 11.13%, on Tuesday to close at $77.95. It had climbed nearly 11% on Monday after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's reinstatement revived optimism about demand for AI data center infrastructure.

Pricing outlook weakens

A key concern is the price of memory chips. TrendForce revised its view on 2027 NAND contract pricing and now expects prices to be flat to down 5% in the first quarter of 2027, flagging the risk of oversupply. A weaker pricing environment would likely pressure the margin and growth assumptions built into the stock price.

Analysts have also trimmed their targets. Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani cut his Sandisk price target to $175 from $200 and kept an Outperform rating, citing a sharp pullback across AI infrastructure stocks and renewed worries about pricing.

Insider filings drew attention as well. A Form 144 filed Tuesday indicated a potential sale of restricted shares, and Form 4 filings from several top executives showed transactions in the days before the latest drop. Such filings often reflect planned sales and do not necessarily signal a change in outlook.

Tied to Nvidia

Sandisk's business depends heavily on AI data centers. The company benefits from demand for enterprise solid-state drives created by Nvidia-powered AI data center deployments. On Wednesday, semiconductor stocks stayed under pressure amid renewed scrutiny of Huang's reinstatement and concerns over AI infrastructure spending.

Stock split and steep slide

Sandisk has also completed a stock split. Sandisk put an 8-for-1 forward stock split into effect, along with a large increase in authorized shares.

The decline from its peak has been steep. As of Tuesday's close, the stock sat 73.29% below its June 25 peak and had lost 52.21% in a month, well into bear-market territory. Even so, the shares remain well above where they were a year ago, and the stock trades at about five times trailing earnings.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.