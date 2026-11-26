NEW YORK — Tesla shares fell sharply Wednesday. Investors reacted to another delay in Europe's review of the company's driver-assistance software, reports of merger talks with SpaceX and a broad sell-off in technology stocks.

The electric vehicle maker's stock traded at $364.74 at 10:12 a.m. Eastern time, down 5.18%, or nearly $20 from Tuesday's close. The drop came as the Nasdaq and other major indexes fell steeply in early trading.

EU vote pushed back again

Tesla's effort to bring its driver-assistance software to Europe hit another delay. Regulators reportedly postponed a meeting of the European Union's Technical Committee for Motor Vehicles on FSD from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15. A European Commission spokesperson confirmed the new date to Reuters. The committee was expected to vote after two earlier 2026 meetings ended without one.

Tesla needs broad support to win approval. It must win backing from at least 15 of the EU's 27 member states, representing 65% of the bloc's population. So far, 12 countries have approved the technology, with Italy approving it last week.

Several larger countries have raised concerns. France and Sweden have raised safety concerns, mainly about the system exceeding speed limits. Germany has raised speeding concerns and called the name "FSD" misleading, though it supports a swift European approval process.

Tesla has responded on several fronts. In September, it agreed the system may exceed the speed limit "slightly," by up to 10%. Last month, Tesla renamed FSD to Tesla Assisted Driving in Europe. The system still requires continuous driver supervision.

In the U.S., Tesla began rolling out FSD (Supervised) v15 to select customers, with a wider rollout expected in December.

SpaceX merger talks

Investors are also weighing a possible combination with Elon Musk's rocket company. Tesla and SpaceX have appointed five directors to lead committees negotiating a potential $3.5 trillion all-stock merger, according to the Financial Times. A deal could come before the end of the year.

The two companies are already closely tied. Tesla booked $626 million of Megapack battery revenue from SpaceX in the first nine months of 2026. The two are also jointly building Terafab, a project to make AI chips in-house.

A deal also raises governance questions. Musk holds about 20% of Tesla's voting power but more than 80% of SpaceX's votes. Depending on the terms, he could gain majority control of the combined company. Tesla shareholders would likely push for a favorable exchange ratio.

SpaceX shares fell in premarket trading as investors weighed the possible merger and its ability to compete in AI markets.

Tech sell-off deepens

The broader market added to the pressure. Technology stocks fell sharply as an artificial intelligence sell-off deepened, new tariff proposals unsettled investors and inflation data reinforced expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases.

Tesla's swings have been large this month. The stock fell 7.64% on Nov. 20, then jumped 11.46% on Nov. 23 before slipping 0.20% on Tuesday. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 4.7% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 6.5% after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.

Stocks like Tesla, whose value depends heavily on future growth, can be especially sensitive to market-wide sell-offs. HSBC values Tesla across seven segments, including future-focused units such as Full Self-Driving, Robotaxi, Dojo and Optimus.

Tesla shares are down about 16.8% so far in 2026. Among the "Magnificent 7" group of big tech stocks, only Nvidia has done worse. Even so, sentiment among retail investors on Stocktwits remained "bullish" over the past 24 hours.

U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and open for a shortened session Friday.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.