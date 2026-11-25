NEW YORK — The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 2% on Tuesday morning as Nvidia and other chipmakers gave back part of Monday's historic rally, a sign that investors remain uneasy about the artificial intelligence trade.

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern, the tech-heavy index was down 1.78% at 23,660.39. It closed Monday at 24,089.56 after a 6.5% surge.

Losses at the open

The Nasdaq opened lower and slid further. Just after the opening bell, the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%. Later, it was down 1.7%, according to CNBC.

The weakness had been signaled overnight. At 8:39 a.m., Nasdaq 100 futures were down 2.3%.

Nvidia retreats

The chipmaker at the center of Monday's rally led the decline. Nvidia shares declined 5% following a 31% surge.

Monday's gains came after Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, less than two weeks after he resigned amid a scandal. On Monday, the Nasdaq rose 6.5% after the board's decision.

Analysts said some profit-taking was expected after such a large move. Nvidia's reversal after the Huang-driven rally weighed on the Nasdaq and chip stocks.

Chip stocks broadly lower

Semiconductor shares fell across the board. The iShares Semiconductor ETF fell about 5%. Many of the chip and AI infrastructure stocks that soared Monday pulled back Tuesday.

Anthropic under pressure

Newly listed AI company Anthropic also slid. Anthropic broke its IPO price, declining roughly 5%. Anthropic briefly slipped below its IPO price.

Why investors are cautious

The market's mood remains fragile after weeks of AI-related selling. Uncertainty over sustained data-center spending and investment returns renewed pressure on technology stocks.

Investors have been weighing heavy borrowing by companies building data centers, along with questions about when those investments will pay off. Last week, the Nasdaq Composite suffered its worst weekly loss since March 2020, falling about 10%.

A two-day swing

Even after Tuesday's decline, the Nasdaq remains well above Friday's close of 22,617.73. That leaves the index with a solid net gain since last week's low, despite the pullback.

What's next

The rest of the week is short. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early, at 1 p.m., on Friday. Lighter trading volume during holiday weeks can amplify price swings.

Supporters of the AI trade say the long-term demand for computing power remains strong and that Huang's return removes a key source of uncertainty. Skeptics argue that the industry's spending has run ahead of its returns, and that volatility will continue until companies show clearer profits from their AI investments.