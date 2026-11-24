HONG KONG — Asian stock markets surged Tuesday after Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive. Chipmakers across the region rallied, and the artificial intelligence trade revived after a punishing sell-off.

Taiwan's Taiex led gains in Asian markets, climbing more than 9%, driven by gains of nearly 10% for chip-related stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. and Mediatek. The index jumped 9.1% to 40,151.84.

Taiwan's outsized move reflects the weight of one company. TSMC, Nvidia's main chip manufacturer, makes up over 40% of the Taiex.

Korea and Japan rally

Gains spread across the region's chip-heavy markets. South Korea's Kospi jumped as much as 8% in early trading, with Samsung Electronics climbing 9% and SK Hynix surging 11%. The Kospi later advanced 6.5% to close at 5,014.41 points.

In Tokyo, equipment makers led the way. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 3.9% to 58,654.40. Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 10.5% and testing equipment maker Advantest surged 14.1%. Memory chipmaker Kioxia rose 11%. The Nikkei surged on its return from a long weekend, having missed Monday's regional selling pressure.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.7% to 8,718.80.

Wall Street sets the stage

The rally followed a historic session in New York. Nvidia shares rose 31.5%, closing at $165.05 versus Friday's $125.53 and adding about $1 trillion in market value. The stock had fallen nearly 23% the previous week.

The S&P 500 rose 4.7% to 7,237.17, its strongest daily gain since April 2025. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 6.5% to 24,089.56, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,447.98 points, about 3%, to 49,595.31.

From scandal to comeback

Huang's return capped a stunning reversal. He resigned on Nov. 12 following revelations of an extramarital affair with a former Megaspeed executive suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia's board reinstated Huang after gaining confidence that he did not pose a national security risk.

Huang had publicly acknowledged his conduct. "I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life," he said in a post on X. After his return, he told colleagues: "Thank you all for the second chances." He added: "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

President Donald Trump, who publicly pressed the board to rehire Huang, claimed credit. "I believe my intervention was very important," he told CNBC.

Analysts: confidence returns, questions remain

Strategists said Huang's return removed a major source of uncertainty. "Jensen's return takes away one of the biggest unknowns hanging over the AI trade," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

She cautioned that the deeper concerns remain. "Jensen's return repairs confidence, but it doesn't automatically repair the economics of AI spending," Chanana said.

Vishnu Varathan, head of macro strategy for Asia Pacific at Mizuho, said Huang's return eased fears that disruptions to Nvidia-backed financing deals could cause distress at smaller AI cloud providers.

Other markets

U.S. futures edged higher, and oil prices fell. SoftBank Group rose 8% in Tokyo.

The rebound follows weeks of heavy selling in Asian tech shares, as investors worried about debt-funded AI spending and the fallout from Huang's resignation. Whether Tuesday's gains hold will depend on how the questions about AI financing play out. Investigations tied to Huang's case also remain open.