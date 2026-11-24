NEW YORK — The S&P 500 surged nearly 5% on Monday morning, breaking a seven-day losing streak. Wall Street cheered Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, and investors piled back into the artificial intelligence stocks that led last week's rout.

As of 10:23 a.m. Eastern, the benchmark index was up 4.83% at 7,243.99, on track for one of its biggest one-day gains in years. It closed Friday at 6,910.39.

Major U.S. stock indexes soared Monday as Wall Street cheered Huang's return to Nvidia, sending the S&P 500 higher by as much as 5% and the Nasdaq 100 by as much as 7%.

Ending a historic losing streak

The rally broke a long run of losses. Friday's session gave the S&P 500 its seventh straight loss, its longest losing streak since February 2020. The index fell 3.7% Friday and closed in a correction.

The decline left the index well below its peak. As of Friday's close, the S&P 500 was 12% off its high.

Nvidia's turnaround

The catalyst was Nvidia, the largest company in the S&P 500 by market value. Its shares jumped more than 30% after the board unanimously voted to bring back Huang as president, CEO and director, effective immediately.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA," board chair Harvey Jones said, adding that "his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."

Huang said he takes "this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."

Nvidia's weight in the index magnified the move. A 30% jump in a company worth about $4 trillion adds a large share of the S&P 500's daily gain on its own.

AI stocks rebound broadly

Other AI-linked shares rallied with Nvidia. Data center operators Applied Digital and IREN, which had been among the hardest-hit names, each rose more than 25%. CoreWeave and Nebius also posted strong gains.

The rebound came after investors spent weeks dumping AI stocks. They worried about heavy borrowing by companies building data centers, the leadership crisis at Nvidia and potential regulatory changes after the midterm elections.

Fear gauge eases

The VIX fell 25.44% to 26.76. That still signals elevated nervousness, but it is well below last week's levels.

Analysts were watching key technical levels. Cestrian Capital Research said in a note Monday that, for S&P 500 futures, 7,200 is the key level to conquer: above 7,205 the rally can continue, below it more lows may lie ahead.

Will the rebound last?

Supporters of the rally say last week's sell-off pushed valuations low enough to attract buyers, particularly in leading AI companies. Nvidia now trades at about 13.5 times trailing earnings.

Skeptics warn that the problems behind the sell-off remain. Elon Musk said over the weekend that the AI industry's "cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year," highlighting funding pressure across the data center build-out.

The Thanksgiving holiday shortens trading this week, and several economic reports are due, so the market will have only a few sessions to show whether Monday's surge marks a lasting turn.