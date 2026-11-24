Nvidia shares surged more than 30% on Monday after the chipmaker's board reversed course and reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive. The move ended an 11-day leadership crisis that had shaken the world's most valuable semiconductor company and the broader stock market.

Shares traded at $167.28 in Monday trading, up $41.75, or 33.26%. That gave Nvidia a market value of about $4.04 trillion, roughly $1 trillion more than at Friday's close. Volume topped 257 million shares, well above the three-month average of about 170 million.

The company said it has reinstated Huang as president, CEO and board director, effective immediately. The board voted unanimously, and Huang returns less than two weeks after his sudden departure.

Board reverses itself

The decision is a sharp turnaround from last week. On its earnings call, board chair Harvey Jones said directors did not intend to bring Huang back, and the company had hired an executive search firm.

On Monday, Jones struck a different tone. "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA," he said, adding that "his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers." "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company," Jones said.

Huang said in a statement: "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment." "I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process," he said. "I can't wait to get back to work."

Investigation continues

The reinstatement does not end the scrutiny. The board's independent investigation into Huang's ties to Megaspeed executive Alice Huang "will proceed to conclusion," the company said. Nvidia has also assembled a National Security and Export Control Committee.

Huang stepped down on Nov. 12, following reports of affairs with two employees and with a Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese agent. Administration officials have said they have not concluded that Alice Huang spied for China, and the Director of National Intelligence said Sunday that the investigations are ongoing.

Trump welcomes the decision

The reversal followed public pressure from the White House. On Sunday night, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang." After the board acted, Trump applauded the move, saying the board "made the correct and proper decision."

Market roars back

Nvidia's surge led a broad rebound. The S&P 500 added 4%, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,186 points, or 2.5%.

The rally followed a punishing stretch. The stock had closed Friday at a 52-week low of $124.50, capping a brutal stretch in which the shares lost roughly 23% in a single week. The S&P 500 fell 3.7% on Friday and closed in a correction, while the Nasdaq-100 dropped 5.6%.

Companies tied to Nvidia also rose. Shares of neocloud providers CoreWeave and Nebius jumped as much as 30%. Nvidia is also a major investor in CoreWeave.

Supply chain concerns ease

Analysts said Huang's personal relationships with partners mattered to investors. His departure had raised concerns that Nvidia could struggle to secure future chip supplies on the same favorable terms, especially as competition for advanced manufacturing capacity grows.

Even after Monday's gain, the stock is down about 31% over the past 52 weeks. It trades at about 13.5 times trailing earnings, a low multiple for a company at the center of the artificial intelligence boom.

Risks remain

Bulls argue that Huang's return removes the biggest overhang on the stock and restores the leader most closely tied to Nvidia's AI dominance. Skeptics point to unresolved questions: the outcome of the national security investigation, a California probe, and reports about Huang's conduct toward employees. Any of these could bring the governance debate back.

Colette Kress, the chief financial officer who served as interim CEO, is expected to return to her finance role, though the company did not detail her position in Monday's announcement.