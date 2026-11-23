SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Intel shares have fallen hard this fall. Investors are asking whether the chipmaker can recover after a sell-off that has erased most of its gains from earlier this year.

Intel stock is on track for its worst two-month drop in data going back to 1972, six months after a record 160% rally. The shares have lost about 55% since the end of September.

The slide continued last week. Intel closed at $51.28 on Friday, Nov. 20. Even after the drop, the shares were still up about 51% for the year as of mid-November, according to the BBC.

What went wrong

The decline began with Intel's third-quarter report. On Oct. 30, the stock fell about 29% in one day after investors rejected the company's outlook, despite strong data center growth.

The quarter itself looked solid. Revenue rose 21% from a year earlier to $16.5 billion, and data center and AI revenue reached $7.3 billion, up 78%.

The forecast is what alarmed investors. Intel expects fourth-quarter revenue of $15 billion to $16 billion, below Wall Street expectations, and warned that PC demand could stay weak into 2027.

Executives blamed memory costs. "In recent weeks, our customers began signaling a PC slowdown based on memory prices and availability," CEO Lip-Bu Tan said in prepared remarks.

Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said the weakness would last. "We see the PC slowdown continuing at least through the first half of next year," he said.

Intel expects the PC market to keep shrinking. Management forecasts industry PC unit sales to fall about 10% in 2027, after an expected drop of about 12% in 2026.

Analysts said the results showed how much Intel still depends on PCs. Benchmark analyst Cody Acree called Intel "still PC dependent." An accident that shut Intel's factory in Israel is also expected to cost about $300 million in fourth-quarter revenue.

More pressure in November

The selling continued into November. Intel fell 10.3% on Nov. 5 as chip stocks fell sharply, and its shares had dropped 53.8% since Oct. 7.

It fell another 7% on Nov. 16. That decline was linked to a proposed shareholder class-action lawsuit and a broad sell-off in AI chip stocks. The lawsuit names Tan and Zinsner as defendants. It alleges Intel did not promptly disclose how falling PC sales and an inventory buildup would hurt revenue. The allegations have not been proven.

The case for a rebound

Supporters point to Intel's server business. Tan has said demand for data center processors still exceeds Intel's manufacturing capacity, driven by AI infrastructure and AI agent workloads.

"Our immediate priority is to unlock additional supply to meet extraordinary demand for our Xeon family, while strengthening our product portfolio and roadmap," Tan said.

Intel's chief executive has also bought shares himself. Tan bought 150,000 shares through a family trust on Nov. 2 at an average price of about $64.73, or about $9.71 million. He had bought 105,263 shares at $95 in August.

Intel also gave its Intel 14A chip design kit to selected customers in October and highlighted growing interest from outside customers in its 18A-P chipmaking process.

The case for caution

The risks are real. Intel faces rising memory costs, manufacturing disruptions and not enough capacity for some data center processors. It also expects 2027 capital spending to rise substantially from about $20 billion in 2026.

Big swings are common for Intel. The stock has fallen 7% or more 11 times in the past year.

What to watch

Whether Intel recovers will likely depend on how much server supply it can add in 2027, whether the PC market stabilizes, and whether its foundry business wins major outside customers. Until then, the stock is likely to stay volatile.