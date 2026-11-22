NEW YORK — Anthropic's record-setting debut on the Nasdaq has turned nearly its entire workforce into millionaires on paper. Analysts say it may be one of the largest employee windfalls in Silicon Valley history.

The maker of the Claude artificial intelligence chatbot priced its initial public offering at $83 a share. That was above its previous $70–$78 range. The offering raised $81.3 billion, the biggest stock market listing in history. It topped SpaceX's June listing.

Shares began trading Thursday under the ticker ANT. They opened at $111.50, a 34% jump over the IPO price, and briefly pushed the company's market value to $2.1 trillion. The stock gave back part of those gains during a broad market sell-off. It closed at $97.17, up 17.1% from the IPO price. By the close, the company was worth about $1.75 trillion, counting employee stock options and restricted shares.

The employee payday is huge. Anthropic had about 5,300 workers as of Sept. 30, up from roughly 940 at the end of 2024. Based on share counts in SEC filings, employees hold a combined stake worth around $232 billion at the $83 price, which works out to roughly $44 million per worker, CNBC reported.

That average hides a wide spread. Hill, a San Francisco marketplace for private-company shares, estimates that about 600 employees now hold equity worth more than $100 million. As many as 2,800 staffers, known internally as "Ants," hold stakes worth more than $10 million. About 5,100, or 96% of the staff, hold equity worth more than $1 million. Seven employees have become billionaires, according to reports citing the firm.

Another research firm gave a lower estimate. Sacra says roughly 2,800 current and former employees could hold at least $1 million in pretax vested equity at a $1.35 trillion valuation. Both firms' estimates come from models, and the IPO filing does not disclose individual payouts.

The filing does show how much value is tied up in stock options. As of Sept. 30, option holders had $119 billion in paper gains, at a weighted average exercise price of $2.91 per share. About $73 billion had vested and could be exercised immediately. Options granted through 2023 had an average exercise price of 52 cents. That means the earliest hires stand to gain the most.

"Early employees who started in a very junior role should have actually a better financial outcome," Hill CEO Andrew Benson told Reuters. He was comparing them with senior hires who joined shortly before the IPO.

Among executives, Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao received 14 million options in 2024 at a $1.30 exercise price. Reuters estimates they carry roughly $1 billion in gross value before exercise costs and taxes.

Staff also don't have to wait long to cash in. In most IPOs, employees face a "lockup" period, typically three to six months. At Anthropic, non-founder employees can sell up to 10% of their holdings on the first trading day and up to another 35% after fiscal 2026 earnings.

That setup lets some paper wealth turn into real money quickly. It also leaves employees exposed if the stock falls. The slide from the opening price showed how fast paper fortunes can shrink.

The windfall reflects Anthropic's fast rise. Former OpenAI researchers founded the company in January 2021. In under six years it grew from a small safety-focused research lab into one of the world's most valuable businesses, powered by demand for its Claude models from businesses and software developers.

Even support roles came with large equity awards. A May 2024 job posting for an administrative business partner listed a salary of $140,000 to $190,000, plus equity described as a major part of total pay.

"The idea of equity appreciating to an amount that is life-changing is something that people strive for," Benson said. "It doesn't get better than this."

The debut also comes amid an ongoing debate over whether AI valuations can last. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both closed down more than 2% that day, on worries about a tech bubble. How much of the new wealth lasts will depend on how the stock performs in the coming months.