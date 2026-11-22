SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jensen Huang wants his old job back. President Donald Trump wants him back. Some of Nvidia's biggest investors want the door left open. But Nvidia's board says it is not happening, and betting markets suggest the odds of a comeback as chief executive are slim.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it for 33 years, resigned on Nov. 12 amid a scandal over extramarital affairs. One involved a woman whom U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect of ties to Chinese intelligence. China has denied the claims, and no charges have been announced.

Less than a week after he left, Huang publicly offered to return.

"I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," Huang wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, Nov. 17, if the board decided it was in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and the country, Fortune reported. In the same post, he said he had not lived up to the standards expected at Nvidia and regretted the problems he created for the board.

The board's answer: no

Nvidia's board responded within hours. Board chair Harvey Jones said on the company's third-quarter earnings call that directors had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and do "not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," according to Agence France-Presse.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. The company has said it will consider internal and external candidates.

What the betting markets say

Prediction markets, where traders bet real money on future events, offer one way to measure the odds. Their numbers have swung sharply over the past week.

On Kalshi, the odds that Huang becomes Nvidia's next permanent CEO climbed from about 7% on Nov. 13 to roughly 15% two days later, according to the platform. They briefly hit 14% again after his offer to return, then fell. Reports on Friday said Kalshi traders priced his chances at below 10% after the board's rejection.

Kalshi's market on Nvidia's next CEO has drawn more than $31 million in trading. Traders have favored other candidates, including Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas.

Polymarket shows higher odds for a broader outcome. On Nov. 17, traders gave Huang about a 36% chance of returning to Nvidia in any formal role, including a board or advisory position, by the end of 2027, Benzinga reported.

In a separate, smaller Polymarket contract on Huang's next job, a return to Nvidia was priced at about 20%. Starting his own company was the top pick, at 27%.

Prediction markets reflect traders' bets, not certainty, and they can change quickly with news.

The case for a comeback

Supporters point to several factors.

Huang is one of the most successful CEOs in the world and the face of the company. He built Nvidia into the leading supplier of chips for artificial intelligence and one of the world's most valuable companies. He is also one of its largest individual shareholders.

Two major investors, Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management's Gavin Baker, wrote to the board asking it to conduct a slow, deliberate CEO search that keeps open "the potential return of Jensen Huang," CNBC reported. An online petition supporting Huang has drawn more than 150,000 signatures, according to Stocktwits.

Political pressure is also building. Trump called on Nvidia on Friday to give Huang a second chance. "We're a country of second chances," Trump said, according to a report carried by Yahoo News. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also backed Huang's return.

Supporters often cite precedents in which founders returned to the companies they built. Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, and OpenAI's Sam Altman was reinstated days after being fired in 2023.

The case against

The obstacles appear larger.

The board's unanimous rejection carries significant weight, since only directors can appoint a CEO. Shareholders cannot directly reinstate him.

The circumstances of Huang's departure also raise national security questions. The FBI has reportedly opened an investigation tied to the affair, and congressional Democrats have launched an inquiry into whether Nvidia improperly influenced a federal investigation into suspected AI chip smuggling to China. California's attorney general subpoenaed Nvidia on Friday, Yahoo Finance reported.

Nvidia has not been found to have done anything wrong.

Governance experts say reinstating a CEO who resigned under such circumstances could expose directors to legal and reputational risk, especially for a company deeply involved with U.S. export controls and government relationships.

Some prominent Nvidia bulls agree. "We see no chance Jensen comes back to Nvidia as CEO," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Newsweek.

Business still strong

Nvidia reported record quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion in its first earnings report without Huang, suggesting the company's operations remain solid under interim leadership.

The stock has been volatile, however, amid the leadership upheaval and a broader sell-off in AI stocks. Nvidia shares plunged 14% on Friday.

The bottom line

A return as CEO appears unlikely in the near term. The board has publicly ruled it out, and multiple investigations are still under way. Betting markets broadly agree, putting the odds of Huang reclaiming the CEO role at roughly 10% or less.

The chances of some kind of future role at Nvidia are seen as higher, but still well below even odds. Much could depend on the outcome of the investigations, the board's CEO search and whether investor pressure grows in the months ahead.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.