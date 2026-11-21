WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday called on Nvidia to bring back former Chief Executive Jensen Huang, who resigned last week amid a scandal over extramarital affairs. Nvidia's board has said it does not plan to reinstate him.

"I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference after returning from a trip to Asia, according to Newsweek.

Trump described Huang as "a good man" who "made some bad decisions," according to Al Jazeera. He said Huang should "make a big apology" and return to the company.

"We're a country of second chances," Trump added, according to a report carried by Yahoo News. He said Nvidia, "if they were smart," would accept an apology from Huang and let him go back to work.

Board rules out return

Nvidia's board has shown no sign of changing course. Board chair Harvey Jones said on an earnings call this week that "the Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," according to Agence France-Presse.

Huang posted on X on Tuesday offering to return to the company.

Nvidia announced on Nov. 12 that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and a member of the board, effective immediately. The company named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor. It also appointed Jones as the board's first-ever chair.

The scandal

Huang, 63, co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it for 33 years, building it into one of the world's most valuable companies and the leading supplier of chips for artificial intelligence.

His resignation came days after he admitted to an affair with a woman named Alice Huang, who is not related to him. Media reports have said U.S. intelligence officials suspect she was involved in a Chinese espionage effort. China has denied the claims.

Nvidia had launched an independent investigation into the reports before Huang's resignation. The FBI has also opened a probe, according to media reports. Additional affairs involving Huang have since been reported.

None of the espionage allegations have been proven, and no charges have been announced.

Trump's comments draw scrutiny

Trump had previously suggested former Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook as a possible replacement but said Friday he would prefer to see Huang return.

He also said he discussed Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who he said praised Huang as "brilliant." That account conflicts with earlier comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who had said Huang did not come up in the talks.

The controversy has widened in Washington. Congressional Democrats have launched an inquiry into whether Nvidia improperly influenced a federal investigation into suspected AI chip smuggling to China, Newsweek reported. Democrats, who take control of Congress in January, are also examining Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's handling of related matters. Trump said he had not lost confidence in Lutnick.

Nvidia has not been found to have done anything wrong in connection with those inquiries.

Market turmoil

The leadership upheaval has added to pressure on Nvidia's stock. Shares fell more than 10% on the day Huang's resignation was announced. On Friday, Nvidia plunged 14% to $125.53 amid a broad sell-off in AI and chip stocks that pushed the Nasdaq Composite down 5.28%.

Investors are watching closely for signs of who will permanently lead the company. Nvidia has said it will consider both internal and external candidates and that its operations, customer commitments and product plans will continue without interruption.

What comes next

It remains unclear whether Trump's comments will influence Nvidia's board, which has the sole authority to appoint a CEO. Legal and governance experts note that public pressure from a sitting president on a private company's leadership decisions is unusual.

For now, Kress remains in charge as the board continues its search for Huang's successor.