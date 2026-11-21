Intel shares fell about 8% on Friday, wiping out gains from a major manufacturing milestone earlier in the week. The drop has investors weighing whether the battered chipmaker is a bargain or a value trap.

The stock had climbed nearly 2% to $55.72 on Thursday after Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan said Intel had signed its first outside customer for 18A, its most advanced chipmaking process. Friday's decline erased that gain and more, with no new Intel-specific news, as the stock followed a sweeping sell-off in AI and chip stocks.

Intel lost about 10.7% for the week. Micron fell more than 22% and AMD dropped about 18% over the same period.

A foundry milestone

Tan announced the deal at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

"We just signed the first customer," Tan said, according to 24/7 Wall St. He did not name the customer or disclose the size of the order.

Intel's technology chief, Pushkar Ranade, later said the customer signed for 18A-P, an enhanced version of the process that entered risk production in June. Separately, Intel said Microsoft had become the first publicly named customer for its EMIB advanced chip packaging technology.

Winning outside customers is central to Intel's plan to build a contract manufacturing business that competes with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The bull case

Supporters say the 18A deal shows that outside chip designers are beginning to trust Intel's leading-edge manufacturing after years of setbacks. If more customers follow, Intel's costly foundry investments could start to pay off.

Despite the recent slump, Intel shares are still up sharply for the year. Analysts' average price forecast stands at about $95.59, according to Benzinga, well above the current price.

The bear case

Skeptics point to Intel's weakening core business. The stock plunged 28.6% on Oct. 30 after the company issued a fourth-quarter forecast well below expectations.

Revenue from its PC chip business fell 5% from a year earlier to $8.1 billion in the third quarter, and Intel expects a sequential drop of more than 20% in the fourth quarter. Rising memory prices are making PCs more expensive and hurting demand.

The stock is now down more than 60% from its June peak close of $140.94. Most major analysts rate it a "hold." JPMorgan has an $80 price target and RBC Capital a $75 target, both set after October's earnings.

Intel also faces a lawsuit accusing it of hiding how badly its PC business was slowing. The company has not been found liable.

The details of the 18A deal also remain unclear. Intel has not said when production for the customer will begin or how much revenue it will generate.

Market backdrop

Friday's losses came as the Nasdaq fell 5.28%, wiping out its gains for 2026, and the S&P 500 entered correction territory.

The bottom line

Intel offers a high-risk turnaround story. A successful foundry business could transform the company, but its core PC business is shrinking and the stock remains extremely volatile. It has posted daily moves of 7% or more many times in the past year.

Investors considering a purchase may want to consult a licensed financial adviser.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.