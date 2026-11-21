Alphabet shares fell to their lowest level in more than a year on Friday as a sell-off in technology stocks deepened, leaving the Google parent far below its spring highs.

Alphabet's Class A shares closed at $265.29, down 2.7%, below their previous 52-week low of $272.11. The Class C shares fell 2.59% to $264.00.

The stock has now fallen about 35% from its 52-week high of $408.61, set in May.

Why the stock is falling

Alphabet was caught in a broad unwind of AI stocks that sent the Nasdaq Composite down 5.28% on Friday. Broadcom, which helps design Google's custom AI chips, fell more than 12% on unconfirmed reports that Google would cut next year's chip shipments.

Investors are also focused on Alphabet's heavy spending. The company raised its 2026 capital spending forecast in its latest earnings report and has said spending will rise "significantly" in 2027. Free cash flow turned negative in the third quarter, at minus $9.06 billion.

AI concerns are spreading beyond Wall Street. The Federal Reserve's November Financial Stability Report found that 87% of market contacts named AI as a risk to the financial system, up from 50% in the spring.

Alphabet also faces a shareholder class-action lawsuit, with a lead plaintiff deadline of Dec. 1. The company has not been found liable.

The bull case

Wall Street remains broadly positive. Analysts' average price target is about $396, roughly 50% above Friday's close, and the consensus rating is "buy," according to data compiled by Fox Business.

Supporters point to Alphabet's strong position in AI. Its Gemini models compete with the best in the industry, and its paid Gemini user base grew 40% in a single quarter. Google Cloud has been among the fastest-growing businesses in tech.

Alphabet also holds a 13.7% stake in AI developer Anthropic, which went public this week.

Some investors argue the stock is reasonably valued compared with other tech giants. Some market strategists also believe the broader sell-off has gone too far. Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha said the market is "very oversold," according to Stock Titan.

The bear case

Skeptics worry that heavy AI spending could weigh on profits for years. Alphabet, Amazon and Meta have all reported negative free cash flow, leaving Microsoft as the only major cloud spender still in positive territory.

AI chatbots could also eventually threaten Google's core search advertising business, which still generates most of its profit.

What to watch

Alphabet's next earnings report is expected on Feb. 3, 2027. The company also pays a small quarterly dividend; the next ex-dividend date is Dec. 7.

The bottom line

Alphabet now trades at its lowest level in more than a year, while analysts' targets suggest substantial upside. But the AI sector is in a sharp correction, and it is unclear when spending will start producing strong returns.

Investors considering a purchase may want to consult a licensed financial adviser.