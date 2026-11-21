SpaceX shares fell below their initial public offering price on Friday for the first time in weeks, as concerns about the company's heavy borrowing collided with a broad sell-off in technology stocks.

The stock closed at $127.79, down 7.7%, below the $135 a share at which SpaceX priced its record IPO in June. It was one of the biggest decliners among large U.S. companies on a day when the Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.28%.

SpaceX has now fallen about 43% from its 52-week high of $225.64, reached shortly after its market debut.

Why the stock fell

Shares slid after a Financial Times report on lender safeguards tied to SpaceX's chip-backed debt. Investors were also worried that a $32 billion debt issuance cleared only at steep yields, raising questions about whether the borrowing will produce returns.

SpaceX merged with Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI earlier this year and is spending heavily on AI computing. The company recently took $4 billion of chip-backed debt to Wall Street. Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen outlined plans this week for AI computing in orbit, a remark that briefly lifted the stock.

The bull case

Supporters point to SpaceX's dominant position in space launches and the growth of Starlink, its satellite internet service. Several Wall Street firms rate the stock a buy. Clear Street has a $217 price target and UBS has a $210 target, according to earlier analyst notes. Citi has highlighted potential growth from wireless networks and AI.

The company has also cleared key regulatory steps, including Texas permits for data centers. Billionaire investor Len Blavatnik reportedly took a $5 billion stake.

Some bulls argue that the drop below the IPO price gives long-term investors a chance to buy at roughly the same level as early institutional backers.

The bear case

Skeptics worry about the company's growing debt load and its heavy spending on AI, which may take years to pay off. Phillip Securities rates the stock a sell, with a price target of $75.

Governance is another concern. Musk controls about 82.4% of the voting power, giving public shareholders limited influence.

Share supply is also set to increase. A lock-up period that has kept many insiders from selling ends on Dec. 8, which could add selling pressure. Additional shares may become available after the company's fourth-quarter results.

The stock is also highly volatile, with a beta of more than 4, meaning it tends to move far more sharply than the overall market.

Market backdrop

The broader market offers little comfort. The S&P 500 fell 3.7% on Friday for a seventh straight loss and is now in correction territory. Investors are increasingly questioning whether massive investments in AI infrastructure will produce enough returns.

What to watch

Key events include the Dec. 8 lock-up expiration, the company's next quarterly results, progress on Starship launches and any new debt or financing announcements.

The bottom line

SpaceX is one of the most closely watched stocks in the market. It offers exposure to space, satellite internet and AI, but it carries high debt, high volatility and concentrated control. Analysts' price targets range from $75 to more than $210, showing how sharply opinions differ.

Investors considering a purchase may want to consult a licensed financial adviser.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.