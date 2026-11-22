SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean retail investors, known for heavy trading in U.S. stocks, bought more than $160 million of Anthropic shares on the AI company's first trading day. That was far less than they spent when SpaceX listed earlier this year.

On Nov. 19, the day Anthropic listed, individual investors bought a total of $163.8 million (about 219 billion won) in Anthropic shares through 11 major domestic brokerages, including Mirae Asset Securities and Korea Investment & Securities, according to the financial investment industry.

These investors are known in South Korea as "Seohak Ants." Seohak translates to Western learning, but in domestic finance lingo, it refers to foreign stock investors. Ants is a local nickname for retail investors, alluding to their small size but large numbers compared to institutional whales.

The Anthropic buying was large for one day but small next to other recent listings. It was about $10 million less than first-day net buying of SK Hynix, which listed on the Nasdaq in July as American depositary receipts ($173.41 million). It was about one-fifth of first-day purchases of SpaceX, which listed in June ($795.93 million).

The SpaceX buying was a historical record for single-day overseas stock purchases by South Korean retail investors.

The Anthropic total was still notable compared with overall trading. It was just over one-third of the $427.85 million in U.S. stocks that Seohak Ants bought in total on Nov. 18.

A record IPO, a muted reception

The modest buying contrasts with the size of Anthropic's debut. The company, along with its seven co-founders, upsized the offering, selling about 980 million shares. That brings the amount raised to $81.3 billion, surpassing SpaceX, which held a record IPO in June. Anthropic and its co-founders raised $107.3 billion through the IPO and private placement, setting a new high.

The offering price was $83, above the expected range of $70 to $78. On its first day, the stock rose above $115 during trading and closed at $97.17, up 17.1%.

The industry attributes the weaker buying to market conditions and investors having less cash to spend. When SpaceX listed, U.S. stocks and the Kospi were both rising strongly. Global markets have recently been falling, which has reduced individual investors' buying power. At the time of the SpaceX listing, the Kospi had climbed as high as the 9,000 level.

Anthropic's debut day was rough for markets overall. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 both closed down more than 2 percent.

Limited access

Korean investors also had little chance to buy shares at the offering price. No Korean brokerage was named among the 22 underwriters in Anthropic's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, limiting Korean retail investors' direct access to the offering. Korean buyers had to buy on the open market once trading began, after the price had already jumped well above $83.

Korean brokerages and asset managers were cautious about the listing amid fallout from SpaceX's IPO. At that listing, Mirae Asset Securities failed to secure SpaceX IPO shares, frustrating Korean investors.

U.S. retail demand looked stronger. Retail net buying will be about $250 million, double that of SpaceX buying, Vanda Research estimates.

A powerful force in U.S. stocks

Korean retail investors have become a major force in U.S. markets, piling into fast-growing tech stocks, leveraged exchange-traded funds and big new listings. Their net purchases of U.S. stocks totaled $5.42268 billion (approximately ₩7.2 trillion) in a recent month, the strongest in 11 months, with SpaceX the top net buy.

Whether Seohak Ants keep buying Anthropic may depend on how the stock and the wider market do in the coming weeks. Domestic asset managers, meanwhile, are competing to include the stock in exchange-traded funds, which would give Korean investors another way to own it.