SEOUL, South Korea — SK Hynix, the memory chipmaker at the center of the AI boom, has lost more than 60% of its value since the summer. Wall Street disagrees more sharply on this stock than on almost any other in Asia.

This article lays out the arguments on both sides and is not investment advice.

A dramatic fall

SK Hynix has fallen even further than its rival Samsung. Early Monday, SK Hynix traded at 1,080,000 won, 1.8% below Friday's close of 1,100,000 won, and 63% below its 2026 closing high of 2,919,000 won.

The losses deepened later in the session. Shares fell as much as 4.9% on Monday as the AI sell-off spread across Asia.

Why SK Hynix matters

SK Hynix is a leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, the specialized chips used in AI processors made by companies such as Nvidia. That made it one of the biggest winners of the AI boom and one of the hardest hit when worries about AI spending began.

The stock tends to move more than the market. SK Hynix is among the index heavyweights hit hardest by AI selling, but analysts note it typically rebounds faster when chip stocks recover, because it is more sensitive to AI memory demand.

The bull case

Some banks still see large gains. Nomura has kept its SK Hynix target at 4.7 million won, arguing that AI data center investment will keep memory supply tight.

Goldman Sachs is also positive, though less so. It cut its SK Hynix target to 2 million won from 3.5 million won, but the new target is still 85.5% above Monday's price. Goldman reportedly keeps a Buy rating.

Korean brokers are upbeat too. KB Securities set a 3.5 million won target, saying the stock was at the second bottom of a W-shaped recovery.

Average targets remain far above current levels. As of Nov. 16, the average brokerage target for SK Hynix was 3.06 million won, according to FnGuide, nearly three times the market price.

The bear case

Some major banks have turned cautious. Morgan Stanley cut its SK Hynix target by 38.5% to 1.6 million won from 2.6 million won, citing new supply coming online in late 2027 and falling profitability after 2028.

The gap between banks is unusually wide. The targets from Morgan Stanley and Nomura are nearly three times apart because they expect very different profitability for the industry after 2027.

Competition is another concern. Morgan Stanley pointed to more capacity at Chinese manufacturers and stiffer HBM competition as factors that will hurt profits.

The most bearish view is extreme. Analyst Lee Joo-wan put SK Hynix's fair value at 200,000 won and warned that memory prices could fall as much as 90%.

What to watch

Investors weighing SK Hynix should watch HBM orders and pricing, memory price trends into 2027 and 2028, competition from Samsung and Chinese makers, and AI spending plans at big tech companies.

The stock is likely to stay highly volatile. Analysts say investors should consider their risk tolerance and diversification, and consult a licensed financial adviser before making decisions.