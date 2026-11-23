SYDNEY — Australian shares swung between losses and small gains on Monday. Rebounding miners partly offset weakness in banks after a global sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks pushed Wall Street into a correction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 10.3 points, or 0.12%, at 8,582.3 at 2:27 p.m. Sydney time.

The day was volatile. The benchmark opened 55.2 points, or 0.6%, lower at 8,537.4 as investors sold anything linked to AI. It then recovered its early losses to trade slightly higher by late morning before slipping again in the afternoon.

Wall Street's heavy lead

Australian investors came back from the weekend to steep losses overseas. On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 3.7%, the Dow 1.9% and the Nasdaq 5.3%. The S&P 500 lost 8.6% for the week and is about 12% below its October high. The Nasdaq is now lower than where it started the year.

Global markets fell almost everywhere. MSCI's global stock index lost 3.3% on Friday and 8.1% for the week, its biggest weekly drop since early 2020.

Analysts said doubts about AI spending are spreading. "There's more and more evidence that the AI investment boom is waning," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com.

The rout has hit even the biggest AI names. Nvidia has dropped behind Alphabet to become the fourth-most valuable U.S. company and is on track for a seventh straight weekly decline, its longest losing streak since 2008. Its latest earnings report was its first since co-founder Jensen Huang resigned, and it didn't ease investor worries about leadership or whether AI spending will last.

Some investors were puzzled that strong results didn't help. "Nvidia reported what might have been one of the greatest quarters in corporate earnings history," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive of Horizon Investment Services.

Newly listed Anthropic also slid. Its shares fell another 9% on Friday to $88.30, close to their $83 IPO price.

Miners bounce back

Mining stocks led the recovery in Australia. Materials shares rose 2% by midday as precious metals prices bounced from recent lows, and BHP Group gained more than 2%.

Buyers were stepping in after a brutal week. The ASX mining sub-index fell almost 13% last week, its worst week since the early stages of the 2020 COVID-19 sell-off.

Metals prices have fallen fast. Gold dropped 2.5% on Friday to $3,532 an ounce, its lowest in more than a year and down almost 10% for the week. Copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 2.9% to $12,160 a ton.

Analysts said investor money flows, more than physical supply and demand, drove the selling. Capital Economics economist Kieran Tompkins said "the sharp fall in metals prices show that financial drivers were in the ascendancy this week."

Banks under pressure

Financial stocks dragged on the market. ASX 200 banks fell for a fifth straight session. Commonwealth Bank shares fell about 1.3%.

Analysts are worried about profits at the big banks. JP Morgan analyst Andrew Triggs said profit downgrades across the sector, except ANZ, ranged from 1% to 6% during reporting season.

"We do not think these are adequately reflected in valuations, and we remain cautious on the majors," Triggs said.

Healthcare stocks were also weak. Sonic Healthcare fell 3.7% to A$21.62.

Company news

Testing and inspection company ALS was a standout on earnings. Its statutory net profit jumped 110% to just under A$300 million for the half-year. Underlying net profit rose 23.6% to A$215 million, and the interim dividend rose 20% to 23.3 cents.

Lendlease, Westgold Resources, Genesis Minerals and Downer EDI were among the best performers in the ASX 200.

Weak economic data

New economic data added to the gloom. Australia's private sector shrank at its sharpest pace in more than five years in November, according to S&P Global's flash PMI. Businesses blamed higher interest rates and weak economic conditions.

The Australian dollar rose 0.5% to 66.48 U.S. cents.

Worst week since 2022

Monday's choppy session followed a heavy loss last week. The ASX 200 fell 5.39% last week, its biggest weekly drop since 2022. The mining sell-off also cost BHP its title as Australia's most valuable listed company, which passed to Commonwealth Bank. On Friday alone, the index fell 1.6% to 8,592.6.

What's next

Investors are now watching key data later this week. Australia's October inflation figures are due Wednesday, with economists expecting a 0.4% monthly rise that would lift annual inflation from 4.3% to 4.8%. Third-quarter private capital spending figures are due Thursday.

Overseas, investors will follow U.S. markets for signs of whether the AI sell-off is easing or getting worse. Many analysts expect volatility to continue until the AI outlook becomes clearer.

The article is about 800 words, short of 1,000, and the title is 101 characters. The market hadn't closed when I wrote this, so update the index level and the stock moves with closing figures before you publish.