SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's stock market fell sharply again on Monday. A global sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks hit the country's chipmakers, and the exchange triggered an automatic trading curb for the second session in a row.

The benchmark Kospi was down 155.21 points, or 3.19%, at 4,714.75 at 3:19 p.m. Seoul time, shortly before the close. Earlier, it had fallen as much as 5.8% to 4,586.80.

The losses spread from Wall Street. Asian markets fell broadly on Monday after a brutal sell-off in AI stocks dragged the S&P 500 down 3.7% on Friday, pushing the U.S. index into a correction.

Trading curb triggered

The selling was heavy enough to set off emergency measures. The Korea Exchange activated a sell-side "sidecar" for the Kospi and halted program trading for five minutes starting at 11:33 a.m. The sidecar is triggered when Kospi 200 futures fall 5% or more for at least one minute.

The same curbs had been triggered on Friday. That day, the Kospi closed down 5.21% at 4,869.96 after heavy foreign selling. Kospi 200 night futures then dropped 7%, signaling more pressure for Monday.

Chipmakers lead the decline

The country's two biggest companies led the losses. Samsung Electronics fell as much as 5.5% during the session and SK Hynix 4.9%.

Both stocks have fallen far from their peaks. Early Monday, SK Hynix was 63% below its 2026 closing high of 2,919,000 won and Samsung was 51.4% below its high of 362,500 won.

Nearly half wiped out

The Kospi's collapse from its peak has been dramatic. The index closed at a 2026 high of 9,114.55 on June 22. At 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 23, it was at 4,719.04, 48.2% lower.

November has been especially painful. As of Nov. 9, the index had already lost 11.13% since the start of the month amid concerns that the AI boom had peaked.

Calls for a rescue fund

The sell-off has increased pressure on the government to support the market. Korea has set up market stabilization funds five times, in 1990, 2003, 2008, 2020 and 2022, but hasn't used one since 2008.

Officials have been reluctant to step in. Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon has warned against activating the stabilization fund for ordinary market swings. He said it should be saved for exceptional situations involving urgent market risks.

Regulators have recently sounded more open to it. Lee said authorities are watching the market closely and will use the stabilization fund if volatility becomes excessive. The government has a 100 trillion won (about $68 billion) market stabilization program.

Retail investors have been pushing hard. Korea's 14.42 million retail investors are calling for the fund to be activated.

Foreign selling continues

Overseas selling has added to the pressure. Investors are watching for any sign that foreign selling is easing after seven straight months of net sales.

Regional markets also struggled. Japan's market was closed Monday for a public holiday after the Nikkei 225 fell more than 5% on Friday.

Analysts say Korea's market, heavily weighted toward semiconductors, is likely to stay volatile until worries about AI spending and the memory chip cycle ease.