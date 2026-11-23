SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics shares have fallen by about half from their peak, and investors are asking whether the drop is a buying opportunity or a warning sign. Analysts are deeply divided.

This article lays out the arguments on both sides and is not investment advice.

How far the stock has fallen

Samsung's slide has been steep. Early Monday, Samsung was 51.4% below its 2026 closing high of 362,500 won.

The selling continued Monday. Samsung was trading at 177,900 won, down 2.84%, in the early afternoon in Seoul, and earlier fell as much as 5.5%.

The bull case

Many analysts still see big upside. Goldman Sachs cut its Samsung target to 350,000 won from 500,000 won, but the new target is still about 97% above Monday's price.

Goldman remains positive. It reportedly keeps a Buy rating on Samsung, arguing that investors are too pessimistic about how long memory prices can stay high.

Korean brokers are even more optimistic. KB Securities set a target of 600,000 won for Samsung and described the current share price as the "second bottom of a W-shaped rebound." Analyst Lee Chang-min said, "Current share prices are judged to have passed the peak of concerns, marking a point where investors should focus on upside potential rather than downside risk."

Average targets are far above current prices. As of Nov. 16, the average brokerage target price for Samsung was 468,571 won, according to FnGuide.

Some analysts point to Samsung's position in AI memory. Hana Securities' Kim Rok-ho cut his target to 400,000 won from 480,000 won but kept a Buy rating, citing Samsung's competitiveness in HBM.

The bear case

Others warn the decline may not be over. Morgan Stanley cut its Samsung target by 19% to 309,000 won, citing rising chip supply and delayed data center construction in 2028.

The bank also expects lower profitability. It cut its forecast for Samsung's HBM operating margin to 65% to 72% from about 80%.

One analyst is much more bearish. Analyst Lee Joo-wan put Samsung's fair value at 70,000 won and warned that the shares could plunge if memory prices fall. He said the memory supercycle has already peaked, that third-quarter earnings and margins were the high point, and that memory prices could drop as much as 90%. "The real plunge hasn't started yet," he warned.

Higher interest rates are also a concern. "In an era of high interest rates, lower multiples in the stock market are unavoidable," said Hana's Kim.

What to watch

Investors weighing Samsung should watch a few things: memory chip prices, HBM orders from AI chipmakers, whether foreign investors return to Korean stocks, and the global AI sell-off.

Analysts note that bank price targets often trail behind fast-moving markets and can be cut further. Investors should consider their own risk tolerance, time horizon and diversification, and consult a licensed financial adviser before making decisions.