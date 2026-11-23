SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's stock market, one of the world's best performers during the AI boom, has lost almost half its value in five months. Here are the biggest forces behind the sell-off.

The scale is huge. The Kospi closed at a 2026 high of 9,114.55 on June 22, and by Monday morning it was 48.2% lower. On Monday, the index fell another 3.19% to 4,714.75 by mid-afternoon.

1. Fear that the AI boom is fading

The main driver is doubt about artificial intelligence spending. The Kospi has fallen as concerns grow that the AI boom has peaked.

Korea is unusually exposed. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have been the biggest winners from AI demand for memory chips, and they make up a large share of the index. When AI stocks fall globally, Korean stocks tend to fall more.

2. Turmoil at Nvidia

Problems at the world's most important AI chipmaker made things worse. Stocks fell more than 3% on Nov. 16 as foreign investors sold tech shares amid AI bubble fears after the fallout at Nvidia.

Analysts tied the losses directly to Nvidia. Kang Jin-hyuk of Shinhan Securities said the market was pressured by "persistent concerns over Nvidia," which weighed on semiconductor and other AI-related stocks.

3. Worries about memory chip profits

Wall Street has become more cautious about memory chips. Morgan Stanley warned of a memory "profit cliff" around 2028 and cut its price targets for Samsung Electronics by 19% and SK Hynix by 38%.

The bank pointed to more supply. It cited expanding capacity at Chinese manufacturers and stiffer competition in high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, as pressures on profitability.

Other banks have followed. Goldman Sachs now expects 2028 DRAM prices to fall 19% from the year before.

4. Foreign investors keep selling

Foreign money has been leaving. Foreign investors have been net sellers for seven straight months.

The selling has been heavy on bad days. On Nov. 16, foreign investors sold a net 1.38 trillion won of stocks, while individuals bought a net 1.34 trillion won.

5. The Wall Street sell-off

Global markets have added to the pressure. Asian markets fell on Monday after the AI sell-off pulled the S&P 500 down 3.7% on Friday and into a correction.

Futures markets showed how bad things looked before Monday's open. MSCI Korea and emerging-market ETFs in New York fell 8.42% and 5.13%, and Kospi 200 night futures dropped 7%.

6. A rescue fund on standby

Some investors blame officials for not acting sooner. Korea has used a market stabilization fund only once since 2008, despite retail investors' demands to activate one.

Regulators have been cautious. The financial regulator's chief has warned against using the stabilization fund for normal market swings and said it should be saved for exceptional circumstances.

What could turn it around

Analysts say a recovery depends on several things: foreign selling easing, AI stocks steadying in the U.S., and clearer signs that memory chip demand will hold up beyond 2027. Until then, Korea's chip-heavy market is likely to stay among the most volatile in the world.