TOKYO — Japan's Nikkei 225 had one of the biggest one-day point losses in its history on Friday. A global sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks hit SoftBank Group and the country's chip-related companies.

The Nikkei closed at 56,436.65 on Nov. 20, down 3,007.56 points, or 5.06%. It was the fifth-largest single-day point drop on record and the index's lowest close since April 9.

Japanese markets were closed Monday, Nov. 23, for Labor Thanksgiving Day. Investors had cut their positions ahead of the three-day weekend.

AI fears spread to Tokyo

The sell-off was driven by doubts about AI spending. Japanese tech and chip stocks fell sharply on worries about how AI is being financed and about high valuations.

U.S. turmoil added to the pressure. Nvidia's leadership crisis and a bearish report from short seller Hunterbrook Capital on AMD's dependence on Chinese markets and supply chains weighed on sentiment.

The losses spread across the market. More than 90% of stocks on the Prime Market fell.

A handful of stocks drove most of the drop

The index's structure made the fall worse. Because the Nikkei is weighted by share price, high-priced stocks such as Advantest carry outsized influence.

Three companies did much of the damage. Advantest alone pulled the Nikkei down by about 602 yen, SoftBank Group by about 414 yen and Tokyo Electron by about 319 yen. Together, they accounted for about 1,335 yen, or about 44% of the total decline.

Individual stock losses were steep. SoftBank Group fell 14.5%, Advantest 10.3% and Tokyo Electron 7.1%. Fujikura lost 12.2%, Kioxia Holdings 11.7%, Lasertec 9.2% and Disco 8.3%.

The selling reached beyond chipmakers. Mitsui Mining and Smelting, Furukawa Electric and Fujikura, which supply materials and infrastructure for data centers, also fell more than 10%.

Broader market fell less

The wider market held up somewhat better. The TOPIX fell 3.88%, less than the Nikkei's 5.06%, because the Nikkei is more exposed to high-priced semiconductor stocks.

A steep slide from the peak

Friday capped a hard stretch. The Nikkei fell more than 7% for the week.

The decline from its high has been large. As of Nov. 20, the Nikkei was down 15,929 points, or 22%, from its peak.

Anthropic's IPO and rate fears

Analysts also pointed to other pressures. The money that went into Anthropic's huge IPO and expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes have been cited as further factors in the crash.

Japanese chip stocks fell harder than their U.S. peers had the day before.

What's next

Tokyo trading resumes Tuesday. Investors there will react to Monday's moves in other Asian markets, including another sharp fall in South Korea, and to U.S. trading. Analysts say Japan's chip and AI stocks are likely to stay volatile until the global AI sell-off eases.