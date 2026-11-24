Shares of AXT Inc. jumped more than 26% on Monday, rebounding sharply as a broad rally in semiconductor and artificial intelligence stocks lifted the supplier of specialized wafers used in data center optical connections.

AXT traded at $38.72 in Monday trading, up $8.15, or 26.66%. That gave the Fremont, California-based company a market value of about $2.55 billion. About 4.7 million shares had traded, compared with a three-month daily average of about 9.8 million.

Broad rebound, not company news

The jump came as Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO lifted AI-linked stocks across the market. No company-specific announcement from AXT was reported Monday. The gain appeared to reflect the sector-wide recovery and the stock's steep losses in recent weeks.

AXT had fallen hard heading into the session. The stock closed Friday at $30.57, down 12.26%. It was down 44.48% so far this month, having traded as high as $56.89 and as low as $29.97 in November.

AI optical demand at the core

AXT makes compound semiconductor substrates. Its fastest-growing product is indium phosphide, a material used to make lasers and components for high-speed optical links in AI data centers.

The company specializes in compound semiconductor substrates, including indium phosphide and gallium arsenide. Its primary growth engine is the indium phosphide substrate business, which is seeing surging demand from AI optical interconnect applications.

That demand produced a sharp turnaround this year. Second-quarter adjusted earnings came in at $0.19 per share, versus a $0.07 consensus, and revenue reached $47.6 million versus $34.1 million expected, more than doubling from $18.0 million a year earlier.

The company has also raised capital to expand. AXT is directing its $632.5 million capital raise toward aggressive indium phosphide capacity buildouts and next-generation 6-inch wafer development. Its cash and cash equivalents stood at about $485 million as of Sept. 30, according to its quarterly filing.

A volatile ride

AXT has been one of the most volatile stocks in the AI supply chain. It remains up about 227% over the past 52 weeks, even after its recent slide. Its 52-week range runs from $8.44 to $143.16.

Shares trade at about 56 times trailing earnings, a premium that leaves the stock sensitive to shifts in investor appetite for AI-related growth names.

What investors are weighing

Bulls point to tight supply of indium phosphide, long-term customer agreements and a growing backlog as signs that AXT's growth has further to run as AI networks expand.

Bears note the stock's heavy reliance on a single product and its exposure to Chinese manufacturing through its Beijing Tongmei subsidiary, which depends on export permits. They also point to the stock's tendency for steep drawdowns when sentiment toward AI cools.

Monday's jump recovered only part of November's losses. Investors will be watching whether the broader AI rebound holds.