Shares of IREN Ltd. jumped nearly 30% on Monday, leading a sharp rebound in AI cloud and data center stocks after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive and Wall Street staged a broad relief rally.

IREN traded at $15.30 in Monday trading, up $3.48, or 29.40%, giving the Australian data center operator a market value of about $6.49 billion. More than 45 million shares changed hands.

The move came one session after a heavy sell-off. Shares had been hammered to a fresh 52-week low of $11.75 during the prior session, as a broad wave of selling swept through neocloud and AI infrastructure names. IREN closed Friday at $11.82, down nearly 18% on the day.

Huang's return sparks sector-wide rally

Monday's rally gathered pace after Nvidia's board unanimously voted to bring back Huang, less than two weeks after he resigned. Shares of neocloud providers CoreWeave and Nebius jumped as much as 30% after the reinstatement.

Neocloud companies rent out GPU computing power to AI developers and depend heavily on Nvidia chips, so investors closely track their prospects alongside Nvidia's leadership and supply relationships.

The shares had started rising before the Nvidia news broke. In early premarket trading, Nebius gained 10.49%, CoreWeave advanced 9.11% and IREN rose 8.71% as Big Tech recovered from Friday's losses.

Analyst support

Some analysts had been urging investors to buy the dip. Bernstein maintained a bullish stance on IREN despite the stock having shed roughly 62% year-to-date, arguing the selloff had created an attractive entry point relative to the company's contracted revenue backlog.

The swing is extreme even by IREN's volatile standards. The stock is still down about 76% over the past 52 weeks. Its 52-week range runs from $11.75 to $70.71.

Debt worries weigh on the sector

The drop in neocloud stocks over the past few weeks reflects deeper concerns about how AI infrastructure is financed. Many of these companies borrow heavily to build data centers and buy chips, betting that demand from AI developers will cover the debt.

Investors are weighing the sustainability of AI-related debt, the shock from Nvidia founder Jensen Huang's sudden resignation on Nov. 12, and possible changes to the AI industry's regulatory environment after the U.S. midterm elections.

Elon Musk added to the unease over the weekend, warning in a post on X that the AI industry's "cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year" as data center delays pile up.

Southeast Asia curbs

The sector also faces new U.S. restrictions. Australia anchors IREN's Asia-Pacific footprint, including its recently announced Redbank site, which places the company outside the Southeast Asian markets at the center of the restrictions.

Bull and bear cases

Supporters argue that IREN's power-rich campuses and contracted backlog leave it well placed to benefit if AI demand holds up, and that the stock's collapse has priced in much of the bad news.

Skeptics say Monday's rally is a short-term bounce in a heavily shorted, high-volatility stock. They warn that funding pressure, data center delays and any slowdown in AI spending could send shares lower again.

For now, IREN's rebound shows how closely sentiment in the AI infrastructure trade tracks Nvidia, and how quickly it can turn.