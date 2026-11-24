KEY POINTS **Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Brief Exit, Citing Candor, Market Support and No Security Risk** SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nvidia's board of directors on Monday reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately, reversing a position taken less than two weeks earlier after he resigned amid reports of extramarital affairs. The unanimous decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang. The board said it was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company. It also received input from senior levels of the United States government and concluded that his return posed no national security risk, according to the company's announcement. Huang had resigned on Nov. 12 after disclosures of personal conduct the company described as inconsistent with its standards. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress had served as interim CEO. On Nov. 17, during an earnings call, board chair Harvey C. Jones stated that the board had accepted the resignation and did not intend to reinstate Huang. The rapid reversal restored the executive who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and guided its transformation from a graphics-chip maker into the dominant supplier of processors for artificial-intelligence systems. Shares of the company rose sharply on the news, climbing roughly 30% in trading as investors welcomed the return of the longtime leader. **Board confidence in leadership and candor** In its statement, the board said it voted unanimously after meetings in which it became satisfied with Huang's candor and capacity to lead. Jones said the reinstatement served the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners and customers. "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Jones said. He added that the board had every confidence in Huang and looked forward to working with him again, while thanking Kress for her service as interim chief executive. The company noted that an independent committee of directors would continue an investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Huang has indicated support for that process. **Government assessment of national security** A central factor in the decision was input from senior U.S. government officials. The board said that based on that input it was confident Huang's return presented no national security risk. President Donald Trump, who had publicly urged the board to bring Huang back, welcomed the move. In a post on Truth Social he called the board's action "the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO." He further stated that the United States government had no reason to believe the return posed a national security risk and that the attorney general had confirmed the government possessed no evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang. The episode had raised questions in Washington and on Wall Street about potential risks tied to reported personal relationships, including one involving a businesswoman U.S. authorities had identified as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Beijing has denied the allegation. The board's consultation with government officials and the subsequent public statements addressed those concerns directly. **Market reaction and investor pressure** Investors responded immediately and forcefully. Nvidia stock, which had fallen substantially after Huang's resignation, recovered nearly all of those losses in a single session, with gains reported in the range of 27% to 33% depending on the trading window. The surge added hundreds of billions of dollars in market value and lifted broader technology indexes. The reaction reflected the view among many shareholders that Huang's presence at the helm had been closely tied to the company's valuation during the artificial-intelligence expansion. In the days before the reinstatement, public calls for his return had come from employees, customers, partners and investors. Huang himself noted on Nov. 17 that he had seen an outpouring of such support and said he would be honored to return if the board determined it was in the company's interest. **Huang's central role in Nvidia's AI position** Huang co-founded Nvidia and served continuously as its chief executive until the brief interruption. Under his leadership the company shifted from serving the gaming market to becoming the primary provider of the high-performance chips used to train and run large artificial-intelligence models. Major cloud providers and technology companies have built data-center capacity around Nvidia's products, and the firm's market capitalization has at times made it one of the world's most valuable companies. In his statement Monday, Huang said he was "honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution." He expressed humility and renewed commitment, thanked the board, Jones and Kress, and said he was grateful to employees, shareholders, industry partners and his family. "I can't wait to get back to work," he said. Analysts and market participants have long described Huang as deeply involved in product roadmaps, major customer relationships and government affairs. The board's decision to restore him indicated that continuity of that institutional knowledge outweighed the risks associated with the recent personal matters, once those risks had been assessed. **Stakeholder support and timing** The reinstatement also followed visible pressure from multiple quarters. Trump's public statements, the rapid recovery in the share price once the possibility of a return circulated, and the volume of external calls for Huang's reinstatement created a backdrop against which the board's earlier stance became difficult to sustain. The company had previously said it would consider internal and external candidates for a permanent chief executive; the unanimous vote on Monday closed that process for the present. Kress remains chief financial officer. Jones continues as board chair. The company said it is also beginning a search for a new chief compliance officer and that the independent investigation into the foreign-intelligence reports will proceed. The episode, spanning less than two weeks from resignation to reinstatement, illustrated the unique weight attached to Huang's leadership at a company whose products sit at the center of the current artificial-intelligence infrastructure build-out. With the board's stated satisfaction on candor and leadership, the government input on security, the immediate market validation and the executive's own expressed readiness, Nvidia returned its longtime chief executive to the role he had held since the company's founding.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nvidia's board of directors on Monday reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately, reversing a position taken less than two weeks earlier after he resigned amid reports of extramarital affairs.

The unanimous decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang. The board said it was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company. It also received input from senior levels of the United States government and concluded that his return posed no national security risk, according to the company's announcement.

Huang had resigned on Nov. 12 after disclosures of personal conduct the company described as inconsistent with its standards. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress had served as interim CEO. On Nov. 17, during an earnings call, board chair Harvey C. Jones stated that the board had accepted the resignation and did not intend to reinstate Huang.

The rapid reversal restored the executive who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and guided its transformation from a graphics-chip maker into the dominant supplier of processors for artificial-intelligence systems. Shares of the company rose sharply on the news, climbing roughly 30% in trading as investors welcomed the return of the longtime leader.

Board confidence in leadership and candor

In its statement, the board said it voted unanimously after meetings in which it became satisfied with Huang's candor and capacity to lead. Jones said the reinstatement served the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners and customers.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Jones said. He added that the board had every confidence in Huang and looked forward to working with him again, while thanking Kress for her service as interim chief executive.

The company noted that an independent committee of directors would continue an investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Huang has indicated support for that process.

Government assessment of national security

A central factor in the decision was input from senior U.S. government officials. The board said that based on that input it was confident Huang's return presented no national security risk.

President Donald Trump, who had publicly urged the board to bring Huang back, welcomed the move. In a post on Truth Social he called the board's action "the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO." He further stated that the United States government had no reason to believe the return posed a national security risk and that the attorney general had confirmed the government possessed no evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang.

The episode had raised questions in Washington and on Wall Street about potential risks tied to reported personal relationships, including one involving a businesswoman U.S. authorities had identified as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Beijing has denied the allegation. The board's consultation with government officials and the subsequent public statements addressed those concerns directly.

Market reaction and investor pressure

Investors responded immediately and forcefully. Nvidia stock, which had fallen substantially after Huang's resignation, recovered nearly all of those losses in a single session, with gains reported in the range of 27% to 33% depending on the trading window. The surge added hundreds of billions of dollars in market value and lifted broader technology indexes.

The reaction reflected the view among many shareholders that Huang's presence at the helm had been closely tied to the company's valuation during the artificial-intelligence expansion. In the days before the reinstatement, public calls for his return had come from employees, customers, partners and investors. Huang himself noted on Nov. 17 that he had seen an outpouring of such support and said he would be honored to return if the board determined it was in the company's interest.

Huang's central role in Nvidia's AI position

Huang co-founded Nvidia and served continuously as its chief executive until the brief interruption. Under his leadership the company shifted from serving the gaming market to becoming the primary provider of the high-performance chips used to train and run large artificial-intelligence models. Major cloud providers and technology companies have built data-center capacity around Nvidia's products, and the firm's market capitalization has at times made it one of the world's most valuable companies.

In his statement Monday, Huang said he was "honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution." He expressed humility and renewed commitment, thanked the board, Jones and Kress, and said he was grateful to employees, shareholders, industry partners and his family. "I can't wait to get back to work," he said.

Analysts and market participants have long described Huang as deeply involved in product roadmaps, major customer relationships and government affairs. The board's decision to restore him indicated that continuity of that institutional knowledge outweighed the risks associated with the recent personal matters, once those risks had been assessed.

Stakeholder support and timing

The reinstatement also followed visible pressure from multiple quarters. Trump's public statements, the rapid recovery in the share price once the possibility of a return circulated, and the volume of external calls for Huang's reinstatement created a backdrop against which the board's earlier stance became difficult to sustain. The company had previously said it would consider internal and external candidates for a permanent chief executive; the unanimous vote on Monday closed that process for the present.

Kress remains chief financial officer. Jones continues as board chair. The company said it is also beginning a search for a new chief compliance officer and that the independent investigation into the foreign-intelligence reports will proceed.

The episode, spanning less than two weeks from resignation to reinstatement, illustrated the unique weight attached to Huang's leadership at a company whose products sit at the center of the current artificial-intelligence infrastructure build-out. With the board's stated satisfaction on candor and leadership, the government input on security, the immediate market validation and the executive's own expressed readiness, Nvidia returned its longtime chief executive to the role he had held since the company's founding.