SAN FRANCISCO — Anthropic's record stock market debut has made chief executive Dario Amodei one of the world's richest people. His fortune now rises and falls with the company's share price.

Bloomberg's Billionaires Index puts Amodei's net worth at about $21.8 billion, down $2.17 billion, or 9.1%, in a single day. That ranks him No. 112 in the world. The index says his fortune is up $13.8 billion, or 172%, this year.

Almost all of it comes from his stake in the company. Bloomberg values his Anthropic holding at about $21.6 billion and his cash at about $175 million. He owns about 1.3% of the company.

How the IPO changed his fortune

The jump came quickly. Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share, valuing the company at $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. That raised the combined net worth of Amodei and his six co-founders by $40 billion, to an estimated $140 billion.

The stock then climbed on its first day. Forbes' real-time tracker put Amodei's net worth at about $23.1 billion on Nov. 20, after Anthropic shares closed their first trading day at $97.17.

The gains didn't last. In its second day of trading, Anthropic fell 9.1% amid a broad technology sell-off, cutting the value of the founders' stakes.

Estimates vary depending on the date and share price used. Before the IPO, Forbes valued Amodei at about $13.6 billion, based on the company's $965 billion private valuation. Some outlets have put the figure as high as $24.5 billion.

His stake, by the numbers

Amodei's holdings are spelled out in the IPO filing. He held 240,637,980 shares as of Sept. 30, including options and restricted stock units. He sold 3,378,378 shares in the IPO, leaving him with about 237.3 million.

That sale brought in cash. Each of the seven co-founders sold the same number of shares in the offering, which works out to roughly $280 million before taxes at the $83 price. One report put the figure at about $250 million per founder.

Seven founders, similar fortunes

Amodei isn't the only founder who became extremely rich. Anthropic's seven co-founders are Dario Amodei, his sister Daniela Amodei, Jack Clark, Tom Brown, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah. Their stakes are almost the same size, so their fortunes are close. As of Nov. 20, Forbes valued each of them at between about $23.1 billion and $23.5 billion.

The founders together reportedly own about 10% of Anthropic.

A pledge to give most of it away

Amodei has said he plans to give most of his wealth away. In a January 2026 essay, he wrote that all the co-founders had pledged to donate 80% of their wealth. Anthropic's registration statement calls the pledges "voluntary and revocable" and says they aren't legally binding.

From researcher to billionaire

Amodei, 43, was born in San Francisco. He has a doctorate from Princeton and worked at OpenAI before co-founding Anthropic. In 2021, he and Daniela founded Anthropic, the company behind the Claude family of AI models.

His rise in wealth has been fast. Forbes first counted him as a billionaire in January 2025, at about $1.2 billion.

Paper wealth

Most of Amodei's fortune is in Anthropic shares, so it can swing by billions of dollars in a single day. The volatility of AI stocks this month, including Anthropic's 9.1% drop in its second session, showed how fast those paper fortunes can shrink.

For now, the Anthropic CEO is one of the biggest winners of the AI boom.