NEW YORK — Tesla and SpaceX are formally studying whether to combine. A merger would be one of the largest corporate deals ever and would bring together two of Elon Musk's most valuable companies.

Each company has set up a special committee of independent directors to consider a merger. The committees were announced on SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 20, 2026, after shareholders asked for them.

Musk disclosed the committees when an analyst asked about a possible combination. "Both SpaceX and Tesla have formed special committees to discuss this idea at the request of shareholders," Musk said.

Musk steps aside

Musk, the CEO and largest individual shareholder of both companies, said he cannot take part in the talks because of the conflict of interest.

"Because I'm a conflicted party, I can't actually be in the discussions of the special committees, so it's this sort of a … It's an odd kabuki dance where two groups of people are talking, and I can't be in the conversation," Musk said.

Musk said he supports the idea but warned investors not to treat it as certain. Assuming a merger is a done deal "would be overstating it," he said, adding, "the special committees have not reached agreement on the terms of any transaction."

Who is involved

Neither company has named its committee members or released a merger proposal. The committees would be drawn from each board's independent directors.

Tesla has seven independent directors, including board chair Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis, former Tesla chief technology officer JB Straubel, Joe Gebbia, Jack Hartung and James Murdoch. SpaceX lists six independent directors, including Ehrenpreis, who also chairs its compensation and nominating committee.

Ehrenpreis's seat on both boards is likely to get attention from investors watching how each side's interests are represented.

A deal of unprecedented size

The two companies are worth trillions of dollars combined. SpaceX has been valued at about $2 trillion and Tesla at about $1.5 trillion, though those figures are not deal prices, and no merger agreement has been signed.

SpaceX is growing quickly. It reported a 161% jump in third-quarter revenue on the same call where Musk discussed the committees.

The idea has been discussed before. Bloomberg News reported in January that SpaceX had considered a merger with Tesla before deciding to buy xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence startup.

The strategic case

Musk has argued the companies are already closely linked. He pointed to work in AI software, robotics, an orbital AI data center called Starmind, and Terafab, a chip-manufacturing venture the two companies are developing together.

Supporters say a combined company could make those partnerships simpler. Skeptics point to possible dilution and conflicts of interest. For Tesla shareholders, a merger could fold a lower-margin car business into a faster-growing company, but the terms would decide who gains.

The committees aren't limited to a full merger. A possible deal could also take the form of licensing, joint ventures or supply agreements.

A high bar for approval

Any deal would need several approvals. Both committees would have to approve it, then both boards, then Tesla shareholders. Musk said Tesla would need approval from 50% of all shareholders, not just a majority of those who vote.

The approval would likely be easier on the SpaceX side. The SpaceX IPO strengthened Musk's control of the company, where he holds more than 50% of the voting power.

The companies have not given a timeline. Until the committees agree on a price and exchange ratio, a combined Musk company remains only a possibility.