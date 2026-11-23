SYDNEY — Sims Ltd. shares jumped nearly 10% on Monday, making the metal and technology recycler the best performer in Australia's benchmark index. Investors kept buying into its fast-growing data centre business.

Late in the session, Sims shares were up A$1.88, or 9.69%, at A$21.28, after trading between A$19.54 and A$21.50. About 1.3 million shares changed hands. The company is valued at about A$4.1 billion.

By the close, the stock was the biggest gainer of the session on the S&P/ASX 200, up 10.15%, or 1.97 points, at 21.37.

An earnings upgrade drives the rally

The surge follows a large profit upgrade the company announced last week. At its annual meeting on Thursday, Sims raised its first-half fiscal 2027 underlying EBIT guidance for Sims Lifecycle Services, or SLS, to A$120 million to A$130 million, up from A$75 million to A$90 million. That is a roughly 52% increase at the midpoint.

The AI boom is behind the upgrade. Customers are rushing to expand AI infrastructure, which is creating strong demand for data centre components. That gives SLS profitable opportunities to recover, refurbish and resell technology equipment.

Sims said shortages of key data centre parts are delaying construction and decommissioning projects, opening new ways to profit as customers adjust to AI demand.

The tech recycling business now makes up a big share of the company's earnings. SLS contributed about 37% of group profit in fiscal 2026.

From scrap metal to servers

Sims is best known as one of the world's largest metal recyclers, but its technology unit increasingly drives its results. As data centres move from general-purpose CPU racks to high-density GPU and accelerator equipment, older servers, memory chips and networking gear are being replaced faster.

The company has said its data centre work underpins its growth. "This significant lift in performance has been delivered through positioning Sims Lifecycle Services as a world leader in data center refresh and decommissioning services," Chief Executive Stephen Mikkelsen said when the company reported annual results in August.

Those annual results were strong. In fiscal 2026, Sims' group underlying EBIT rose about 170% to A$468 million.

A rebound after a sharp drop

Monday's rise continues a recovery from earlier this year. In August, the shares fell 12.78% to A$22.52 despite strong results, after Sims gave weaker first-half fiscal 2027 guidance of A$75 million to A$90 million in EBIT for its Lifecycle Services unit. Last week's upgrade reversed that disappointing forecast.

The company is also adding data centre expertise to its leadership. It named Tiffany Osias, a former Equinix executive, as president of Sims Lifecycle Services, starting in early January 2027. Mikkelsen said her experience "will be invaluable as we deepen customer relationships, scale our global operations and expand our capabilities to support successive generations of data centre" equipment.

Standing out in a weak market

The rally stood out on a difficult day for Australian shares. The S&P/ASX 200 swung between gains and losses after a global sell-off in AI-linked stocks, following its biggest weekly drop since 2022.

Not all of Sims' businesses are doing as well. Its metals operations face softer aluminium scrap prices.

Sims shares are up more than 41% over the past year.