SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nvidia's board pushed out co-founder Jensen Huang mainly over dishonesty and personal conduct, not over the extramarital affair that first brought scrutiny, according to company statements and new reporting. On Sunday, President Donald Trump publicly urged the chipmaker to bring him back.

Board chair Harvey Jones addressed employees at an all-hands meeting on Nov. 18. He called the decision "not an easy decision." He cited "the disclosure of personal behavior and a lack of candor inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards, and values."

Wired reported on Nov. 20 that the board's core motive for ousting Huang was his "lack of integrity" and "lying," not the affair itself. A source quoted by Wired said: "What could be determined was [Huang's] lying, and that spanned a year, from October 2025 through recent events."

Affair and intelligence questions

Huang admitted on Nov. 8 to an affair with Alice Huang. The board had first questioned him after The New York Times reported on his ties to Megaspeed. Directors could not determine whether she had links to Chinese intelligence. Other affairs have also been reported, including one with a direct subordinate.

New reporting has added to the questions. The New York Times reported on November 22 that Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive who allegedly had an affair with Huang, was in contact with a Ministry of State Security officer from spring 2025 to fall 2026. The report, citing multiple sources with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports, said her business partner Kang Wei, whom it identifies as her husband, may also have worked with the same agency.

Administration officials have said they haven't concluded that Alice Huang spied for China. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Sunday that investigations involving Huang and her company are ongoing.

Reports of abusive remarks

Reports of how Huang treated staff have also emerged. South Korea's SBS, citing anonymous insiders, reported that his verbal abuse included telling an employee "Your mother should have aborted you." According to SBS, The New York Times reported that Huang said "The only way to squeeze more performance out of them is through humiliation."

The Times also verified a journal entry by the late Michael Winston, a former vice president who joined Nvidia in 2004 to head human resources and left after two months. The entry reads: "I had to sit there and helplessly watch them publicly humiliated and tortured by this madman for a long time." Winston reportedly prepared a lawsuit claiming he was fired for opposing Huang's abuse but ultimately settled. The article says complaints reached HR, but the company reportedly ignored them or addressed them through non-disclosure agreements.

Huang has not publicly responded to the specific abuse allegations.

Board holds firm

During its quarterly earnings call last week, Nvidia chair Harvey Jones said the board does not intend to reinstate Huang as CEO. The board had unanimously accepted his resignation the previous week. Jones also said the board has retained Heidrick & Struggles to search for a permanent replacement. Semafor has reported that some directors still favor bringing him back.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO. Nvidia has also formed a national security committee, and California has opened an investigation.

Huang says he would return

In a statement, Huang said: "I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life." He also said he is willing to return. He said that if the board decides his return serves the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company, and America, "I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

Trump weighs in

On Sunday night, Trump urged Nvidia's board to bring back Jensen Huang as CEO. The board has said it won't. In a Truth Social post, he wrote: "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang." He said this would be good for the company and for the U.S., and it was his first public appeal to the board on this.

On Friday, he said: "We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them." He added that if Nvidia were smart, it would "accept an apology" from Huang and let him return to work.

The president has acknowledged the open security question. Asked whether Huang should have resigned, he said the key question was whether Alice Huang was a spy, adding: "I don't know if that's been determined yet." The Times reported that Trump had been briefed on Alice Huang's alleged ties and her relationship with Huang, but downplayed concerns and declined to intervene.

The standoff puts the world's most valuable chipmaker in an unusual position. It is caught between a board that says the matter is closed, a founder who wants his job back and a president publicly pressing for his return.