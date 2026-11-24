NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped nearly 1,500 points on Monday morning after Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive. The news set off a broad relief rally following one of Wall Street's worst weeks in years.

As of 10:23 a.m. Eastern, the Dow was up 1,480.90 points, or 3.08%, at 49,628.23. It is closing in on the 50,000 mark again after Friday's slide. The blue-chip index had closed Friday at 48,147.33, down 1.9%.

The rebound comes after a bruising stretch for the 30-stock average. The Dow jumped more than 1,400 points following its worst week since the COVID-related sell-off in 2020.

Nvidia leads the way

Nvidia, one of the Dow's largest components, drove much of the gain. Nvidia shares jumped 30% at Monday's open after the chip giant's board announced the immediate reinstatement of co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO.

The board's vote was unanimous. It reversed the position directors had taken only last week, when they said they did not intend to bring Huang back. Huang resigned Nov. 12 amid reports of affairs, including one with a former Megaspeed executive under U.S. scrutiny over suspected ties to Chinese intelligence.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA," board chair Harvey Jones said in a statement. Huang said: "I can't wait to get back to work."

The company said its independent investigation into Huang's ties to Megaspeed executive Alice Huang "will proceed to conclusion."

Trump's push

The reversal followed public pressure from President Donald Trump. On Sunday night he wrote on Truth Social: "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang." After the decision, Trump applauded the move, saying the board "made the correct and proper decision."

Broad rally across Wall Street

The gains spread across the market. The S&P 500 rose 4.83% to 7,243.99, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 6.90% to 24,178.35, and the small-cap Russell 2000 gained 2.79% to 2,653.88.

In premarket trading, the Nasdaq 100's huge jump briefly triggered a trading halt for volatility.

Fear on Wall Street eased but remained high. The VIX, a measure of expected volatility, fell 25.44% to 26.76.

Recovering from a correction

Monday's bounce follows a sell-off that pushed major indexes into correction, Wall Street's term for a drop of more than 10% from a recent high. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow closed in correction territory Friday.

Investors had been dumping AI-related stocks amid worries over the debt funding the data center boom, Huang's sudden exit and new uncertainty after the midterm elections. Bond yields also fell. The 10-year Treasury yield closed Friday at 4.912%.

Holiday week ahead

The rebound faces tests in the days ahead. The VIX still sits in high-fear territory, and a short holiday week is loaded with data. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a shortened session on Friday.

Some strategists say Monday's surge reflects investors betting that last week's selling went too far, especially in AI leaders. Others caution that relief rallies after steep drops can fade quickly. They note that concerns about AI spending, borrowing costs and the Nvidia investigation have not gone away.

Even with Monday's gains, the Dow has yet to recover its losses from last week. Investors will watch whether it can hold above 49,500 and push back through 50,000 in the coming sessions.