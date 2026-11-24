NEW YORK — Jensen Huang's surprise return as Nvidia's chief executive sent the chipmaker's stock soaring Monday. Several companies whose fortunes are closely tied to Nvidia stand to gain the most from having its co-founder back in charge.

Nvidia's board unanimously reversed itself, restoring Huang as president, CEO and director less than two weeks after he resigned. The board said the reversal followed "input from senior levels of the United States government" that gave directors confidence Huang's return poses no risk to national security.

The announcement sent Nvidia's stock up almost 35%, adding more than $1 trillion in value, and brought the entire tech sector along with it. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 15%, while memory stocks spiked higher by more than 20%.

Here are five companies positioned to benefit most from Huang's return.

1. CoreWeave

No company had more riding on the leadership fight than CoreWeave. Nvidia is CoreWeave's primary chip supplier and also ranks among its largest shareholders. In January 2026, Nvidia invested $2 billion in cash in CoreWeave Class A stock at $87.20 per share.

The relationship goes beyond chips and equity. A $6.3 billion agreement from September 2025 commits Nvidia to buy any unused CoreWeave computing capacity through April 2032 if outside customers fall short.

Investors feared that deep relationship was at risk. CoreWeave stock fell nearly 7% in one day after Huang resigned on Nov. 12, on fears that an outside Nvidia CEO might weaken the partnership. On Monday, CoreWeave shares surged more than 28% at the open.

2. Nebius

Nebius, another AI cloud provider, also rallied. Neocloud providers CoreWeave and Nebius rose as much as 30% amid optimism that Nvidia will continue to invest in nearly every corner of the AI trade. Nvidia is a major investor in both companies, which build data centers and rent out AI computing power.

Huang has been the main champion of Nvidia's strategy of investing in customers and partners across the AI ecosystem. Investors are betting that strategy continues under his leadership. The Roundhill Neocloud ETF, which tracks the sector, jumped 26%.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

TSMC manufactures Nvidia's most advanced chips, and Huang's long personal ties to the Taiwanese company have been central to securing production capacity. His departure had raised concerns that Nvidia could struggle to secure future chip supplies on the same favorable terms, especially as competition for advanced manufacturing capacity grows.

The ouster hit TSMC shares. After Huang's exit, Nvidia-backed CoreWeave lost 7.49%, and semiconductor suppliers TSMC and Micron also declined. On Monday, TSMC's ADR climbed as much as 7.62% in premarket trading, even before the Huang announcement expanded the rally.

4. Dell Technologies

Server makers that package Nvidia's chips into AI systems also benefit from stable leadership at their key supplier. Dell Technologies, a primary supplier of AI servers for data centers, soared 25%.

Dell's AI server business depends on steady access to Nvidia processors and close coordination on new product launches. Huang's return removes a source of uncertainty about that pipeline. Dell is also heading into a major earnings report.

5. Micron Technology

Memory makers are among the biggest indirect beneficiaries. Nvidia's AI accelerators rely on high-bandwidth memory, which makes Micron a key supplier for every new generation of Nvidia chips.

Micron gained more than 6% in premarket trading, before the Huang news broke. The broader memory group then took off, with memory stocks spiking more than 20% after the announcement.

Competitors lose their edge

Not every company benefits. When Huang was ousted, competitors AMD and Broadcom gained nearly 6%, while Alphabet rose 2.06%. Investors had briefly bet that rivals could win business if Nvidia stumbled. Huang's return weakens that argument.

Risks remain

Analysts warn the story is not over. An independent investigation into a suspected foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang will continue. Some analysts view the rally as a technical rebound and say Huang's return adds uncertainty to the outlook.

Still, Wall Street saw Huang as Nvidia's most important asset. Dan Ives of Yorkville & Ives said the board "reversed itself because the alternative, a founder-less Nvidia" was "the bigger risk to shareholders."

This article is for informational purposes and is not investment advice.