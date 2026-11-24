NEW YORK — Small-company stocks rallied Monday morning along with the rest of Wall Street, but trailed the big technology stocks that led a sharp rebound after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.

As of 10:23 a.m. Eastern, the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies was up 2.79% at 2,653.88. Based on Monday's gain, the index closed Friday near 2,582.

Small caps rose but lagged the broader market's leaders. The S&P 500 jumped 4.83%, the Nasdaq Composite surged 6.90% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.08%.

Why small caps trailed

The gap reflects where Monday's rally began. Nvidia's 30%-plus surge drove the gains, and big technology stocks make up a much larger share of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq than of the Russell 2000. The small-cap index includes many regional banks, industrial companies and health care firms that have less direct exposure to artificial intelligence.

Some small-cap AI names still posted big moves. AXT, a maker of specialized wafers used in data center optical links, jumped more than 26%. Biotech company Kymera Therapeutics soared to a record high after strong trial results for its eczema pill.

Rough month for small caps

Smaller companies had already been under pressure before last week's tech sell-off. The Russell 2000 fell 4.45% on Nov. 5, then rebounded 0.97% to 2,756.24 on Nov. 6. Small-cap stocks remained under pressure from elevated borrowing costs and uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy.

Monday's level remains well below that early-November mark, so the index has more ground to recover than its large-cap peers.

Smaller companies tend to rely more on borrowing and are more sensitive to interest rates. That makes the Fed's path a key issue for the group. Treasury yields eased on Friday. The 10-year Treasury yield closed Friday at 4.912%.

Market-wide relief

The broader rebound gave small caps some support. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow had closed in correction territory Friday, and the S&P posted its seventh straight loss, its longest losing streak since February 2020.

Investor fear also cooled. The VIX fell 25.44% to 26.76.

Holiday week tests

The coming days could show whether investors are ready to rotate back into smaller companies. The VIX still sits in high-fear territory, and a short holiday week is loaded with data. Markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Some investors argue that smaller companies stand to gain the most if interest rates fall, because they carry more floating-rate debt and depend more on the U.S. economy. Others say small caps will keep lagging as long as money keeps flowing into the largest AI companies and borrowing costs stay high.

For now, the Russell 2000 is participating in the rebound, but it is not leading it.