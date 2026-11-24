SYDNEY — Shares of Reliance Worldwide Corp. jumped nearly 12% on Tuesday after the plumbing products maker's largest shareholder said it would support a takeover by Brookfield. The backing significantly improves the deal's chances ahead of next week's shareholder vote.

Reliance Worldwide shares were up 54 cents, or 11.92%, at A$5.07 in afternoon trading. More than 33 million shares had changed hands, giving the company a market value of about A$3.8 billion.

The shares hit their highest level since mid-March 2025.

AustralianSuper's support

The catalyst came from Australia's largest pension fund. AustralianSuper holds around 18.49% of Reliance Worldwide and said it intends to vote at the scheme meeting on Dec. 2 in favour of Brookfield's proposal to acquire 100% of the company's shares, in the absence of a superior proposal.

AustralianSuper's support is conditional on the independent expert and the board continuing to back the scheme. It is the company's largest shareholder, according to LSEG data.

A holding that large carries real weight. Schemes of arrangement in Australia generally require approval by 75% of the votes cast and a majority of shareholders voting, so backing from an 18.49% holder removes a major obstacle to the deal.

Board backs the deal

Reliance's board continues to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme, subject to the usual conditions. The company said last month that no rival bidder had emerged during the agreed go-shop process, and its board reaffirmed its unanimous recommendation.

Deal terms

In September, Reliance Worldwide agreed to a scheme implementation deed under which Brookfield Capital Partners and its affiliates would acquire all of the company's shares for $3.38 apiece in cash, valuing the company at $2.53 billion. The deal implies an enterprise value of $2.9 billion.

The agreement followed a long pursuit. Brookfield progressively increased its interest in the company during 2026, making offers of $4.15, $4.25 and $4.50 per Reliance Worldwide share in April and May. In August, Reliance signed a process deed with Brookfield over a proposal worth A$4.75 per share. The shares surged 22% at the time.

About the company

Reliance Worldwide makes plumbing products, including push-to-connect fittings, valves and water control systems. It sells across Australia, the Americas and Europe and is best known for its SharkBite brand.

Next steps

The scheme meeting on Dec. 2 is the key hurdle. If shareholders approve, the deal will still need court approval and the remaining regulatory conditions before Brookfield takes the company private.

Some investors had argued earlier in the process that Brookfield's offer undervalued the business. With no rival bid emerging and the largest shareholder now on board, the deal looks increasingly likely to proceed.

Tuesday's jump also came on a strong day for the broader market, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 1.63%.