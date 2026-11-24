SYDNEY — Shares of GQG Partners Inc. surged more than 10% on Tuesday. The beaten-down fund manager rebounded as a revival in artificial intelligence stocks drew investors back.

GQG shares were up 5.25 cents, or 10.19%, at A$0.5675 in afternoon trading. More than 17 million shares had traded, and the stock hit a high of A$0.585. The company's market value was about A$1.7 billion.

On pace for a record

The move stood out even on a strong day for the market. GQG's Australia-listed shares were on track for a record daily gain, as a rebound in the artificial intelligence trade drew investors back into Rajiv Jain's beaten-down investment firm.

The shares rose as much as 14% Tuesday in Sydney, putting them on pace for their largest-ever closing advance, after Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia's chief executive reignited global enthusiasm for AI equities.

Bounce from a deep slump

The rally came after a brutal stretch for the stock. GQG closed Monday at A$0.52, down 6.4% on the day. The shares are still down about 65% over the past year.

The decline accelerated in recent weeks. As of Nov. 18, the stock had fallen 24.36% in one week and 42.9% in one month. Its shares were quoted at A$0.90 on Nov. 2.

Brokers had turned more cautious. GQG was among five ASX shares downgraded by brokers last week, according to The Motley Fool Australia.

About GQG

The Florida-based firm runs active equity portfolios. GQG manages global and emerging-markets equity portfolios, and its website reported $149 billion in assets under management at Sept. 30, 2026.

GQG was founded in March 2016 by Rajiv Jain and Tim Carver and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jain is chairman and chief investment officer, and Carver is chief executive.

Dividends remain a key part of the investment case. GQG's second-quarter 2026 dividend was 3.62 U.S. cents per share. The company expects dividends to be unfranked, and future payments remain board decisions.

Why AI matters for GQG

As an active manager, GQG's revenue depends on assets under management. Its fees rise and fall with the value of the portfolios it runs and with client inflows. When the stocks it holds rally, assets grow, and investors tend to look more favourably on the firm.

The sell-off in AI-linked stocks over recent weeks weighed on sentiment toward managers seen as exposed to the sector. Monday's rebound on Wall Street, led by Nvidia's 30%-plus gain, gave investors a reason to return.

Risks remain

Supporters say GQG's low share price and its dividend stream offer value after the steep decline. Skeptics point out that fund managers face pressure from client outflows and fee competition, and that a single day's rally does not reverse a 65% annual slide.

Investors will watch GQG's next monthly update on funds under management for signs of whether flows are stabilizing.