SYDNEY — Australian shares rallied sharply on Tuesday, putting the benchmark index on track to end an eight-session losing streak. Investors followed Wall Street's lead after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 139.6 points, or 1.63%, at 8,710.2 as of 3:32 p.m. AEDT. The day before, the benchmark index fell 0.25% to 8,570.6 points.

The gain marked a sharp turnaround for a market that had been sliding for more than a week. The ASX 200 was on track to snap an eight-day losing streak, with 10 of 11 sectors higher. The benchmark was heading for its biggest daily gain since Nov. 5 after closing at its lowest level since May 20 on Monday.

Wall Street sets the tone

The rally followed a huge session in New York. The Australian market's rebound followed a 4.7% surge in the S&P 500 overnight, driven by news of Jensen Huang's surprise return as CEO of Nvidia.

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 following revelations of his extramarital affair with a woman suspected of being linked to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia's board unanimously reversed itself on Monday.

Tech leads the way

Technology stocks drove the gains in Sydney. Ten of the 11 sectors were higher, with technology the biggest winner, rebounding from its recent decline. Materials rose 2.3%, real estate gained 1.6%, and consumer discretionary and industrials rose 1.3% and 1.2%. The Small Ords was up 2.4%.

Before the open, analysts flagged local AI-linked names. NextDC and Megaport shares were on watch after AI stocks rebounded on Wall Street.

Energy drags

Not every sector joined in. Nineteen stocks in the ASX 200 were in the red, with energy companies the biggest losers. Santos and Ampol were among the bottom movers as oil prices fell.

Top gainers

Several stocks posted double-digit moves on company news. Reliance Worldwide jumped 11.92% to A$5.07 after its largest shareholder, AustralianSuper, said it would back Brookfield's takeover. GQG Partners rose 10.19% to A$0.5675 as the AI trade revived.

Jewellery retailer Lovisa gained 9% to A$26.16 after a strong trading update at its annual meeting. Industrial services group Tasmea rose 8.67% to A$8.27, and Zip Co gained 6.72% in its first sessions of trading after a share consolidation.

Asia rallies too

The rebound was regional. Japan's Nikkei rose 3.6%, South Korea's Kospi jumped 6.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.4%. The Australian dollar rose 0.1 to 66.29 U.S. cents.

Still below the peak

Despite Tuesday's rally, the index remains well off its record. The ASX 200 reached an all-time high of 9,296.70 in August 2026. Over the past month, the index has declined 1.12%, though it remains 2.04% higher than a year ago.

What comes next

Investors will watch whether the rally holds as the U.S. enters a holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week. Concerns that drove the recent sell-off remain, including heavy borrowing tied to AI data centers and questions over Nvidia's ongoing national security investigation.

Domestic factors are also in focus. Australia's housing market has shown signs of weakening, adding to debate over the outlook for the economy and interest rates.

For now, Tuesday's session gave Australian investors their best day in weeks.