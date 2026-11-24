NEW YORK — The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 7% on Monday morning, posting one of its biggest one-day gains in years. Technology stocks roared back after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.

As of 10:23 a.m. Eastern, the tech-heavy index was up 6.90% at 24,178.35. It had closed Friday at 22,617.73 after a punishing sell-off.

The rebound was so sharp that it briefly paused trading. In premarket trading, the huge jump in the Nasdaq 100 briefly triggered a trading halt for volatility.

Bouncing back from a historic drop

Monday's surge followed one of the Nasdaq's worst sessions on record. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.28% Friday to 22,617.73, its second-largest single-day point drop on record, wiping out its gains for the year.

The Nasdaq Composite's weekly loss of about 10% was its worst since March 2020. The Nasdaq 100, which was already in correction territory Friday, suffered its worst one-week drop since 2020.

Nvidia at the center

Nvidia, the Nasdaq's most valuable company, was the main force behind the rally. Its shares surged more than 30% after the board unanimously reinstated Huang as president, CEO and director.

The decision reversed the board's position from last week, when directors said they did not plan to bring Huang back. Huang resigned Nov. 12 after reports of affairs, including one with a former Megaspeed executive whom U.S. officials are investigating over suspected ties to Chinese intelligence.

"I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process," Huang said. "I can't wait to get back to work."

The company said its investigation into Huang's ties to the executive "will proceed to conclusion," and that it had formed a National Security and Export Control Committee.

Tech names broadly higher

Gains spread across the technology sector. Neocloud providers CoreWeave and Nebius jumped as much as 30%. Data center developer Applied Digital rose more than 25% after also announcing a $5.4 billion lease with a major cloud company. IREN rose nearly 30%.

Semiconductor suppliers also climbed. AXT, which makes materials for AI data center optical links, gained more than 26%.

Why investors had been selling

The AI sell-off had been building for weeks. Investors grew uneasy about how much debt companies are taking on to build data centers. Huang's sudden resignation added to the anxiety, as did questions about regulation after the midterm elections.

Elon Musk added to those concerns over the weekend. "Getting this amount of compute turned on, cooled and working reliably is incredibly hard," he wrote on X. "The cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year."

What comes next

Bulls argue that Monday's rally shows the long-term demand for AI remains intact. In their view, last week's drop offered a chance to buy leading companies at lower prices.

Bears warn that one strong session does not erase the damage. Even after Monday's surge, the Nasdaq remains below the levels it held before last week's slide, and funding risks across the AI industry have not been resolved.

The holiday-shortened week leaves limited time for the market to build on the gains, with U.S. exchanges closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.