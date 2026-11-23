SYDNEY — Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. shares rose more than 5% on Monday, as investors returned to the counter-drone specialist after a choppy few weeks.

Late in the session, EOS shares were up A$0.36, or 5.42%, at A$7.00. They traded between A$6.32 and A$7.15, and more than 3.4 million shares changed hands. The defence technology company has a market value of about A$1.6 billion.

Monday's gain followed a weak run. EOS fell 4.6% on Friday to close at A$6.64. It had also dropped 5.5% on Nov. 17 and 5.05% on Nov. 13.

Middle East orders in focus

Investors are still focused on the company's recent orders. On Nov. 9, EOS announced a US$16 million counter-drone order from the armed forces of an unnamed Middle Eastern country. Its shares rose 6.5% to A$7.48 that day.

The company said it expects to deliver most of that order within the coming year. The systems are meant to protect strategically important sites.

"It is pleasing to see the MARSS business continue to be recognised for its leading counter-drone capabilities and this contract represents further evidence of the demand for these types of systems in the region," Chief Executive Andreas Schwer said when the order was announced.

The company has built a strong pipeline in the region. Earlier this year, EOS secured a US$124 million order for its Slinger counter-drone remote weapon system, to be supplied to Generation 5 Holding in the United Arab Emirates.

Strong growth in revenue

The company's results have improved sharply. EOS's revenue jumped 300% to A$169 million in the first half of 2026, and it posted its first-ever positive EBITDA of A$21 million, driven by counter-drone and laser weapons.

Analysts remain upbeat. Earlier this month, an analyst note showed an average buy-rated price target of A$14.57 across three recent ratings. That is roughly double the current share price.

A volatile stock

EOS shares have been very volatile. Over the past 52 weeks, they have traded between A$4.27 and A$12.91.

The company has also faced challenges. In February, shares fell 16% after short seller Grizzly Research published a report, then jumped 11% after EOS responded to the claims.

Defence spending tailwinds

Counter-drone technology has become a defence priority around the world, after conflicts showed how cheap drones can threaten soldiers, bases and infrastructure. Governments in the Middle East, Europe and Australia are spending more to defend against them.

EOS shares are up about 53% over the past year, making it one of the stronger performers among Australian defence stocks.

Monday's gain came as the broader market struggled. The S&P/ASX 200 moved between small gains and losses after a sharp sell-off in global technology stocks.