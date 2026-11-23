SYDNEY — PLS Group Ltd. shares rose more than 4% on Monday in very heavy trading, as Australia's largest independent lithium producer joined a rebound in mining stocks.

Late in the session, PLS shares were up A$0.12, or 4.58%, at A$2.74. They traded between A$2.51 and A$2.78, and nearly 34 million shares changed hands, by far the most among Monday's top gainers. The company has a market value of about A$8.8 billion.

Even after Monday's gain, the stock is down nearly 30% over the past year.

A pure-play lithium bet

PLS, formerly called Pilbara Minerals, is often seen as the most volatile of the major lithium stocks on the ASX. As the biggest pure-play producer of spodumene, a lithium-bearing mineral, its earnings move closely with spot prices.

Analysts say lithium prices drive the stock. "In lithium, price is the best guide to the fundamentals," Market Index analyst Carl Capolingua wrote. Market Index said PLS's share price has had a 0.95 correlation with the Guangzhou lithium benchmark over 18 months.

Record output, weak prices

The company has been producing more lithium even as prices fall. PLS reported record spodumene concentrate production of about 267,000 tons at its Pilgangoora operation in Western Australia, up 25% from the previous quarter. Its unit operating costs fell 12% to A$539 a ton.

Brokers are cautious about prices. Jarden cut its spodumene price forecasts by 31% to 36% over the four quarters to September 2027, to an average of US$1,255 a ton. It kept an Underweight rating on PLS and cut its price target to A$2.90 from A$3.00.

A volatile ride

PLS shares have moved sharply in both directions. Earlier this month, PLS rose 6.53% to close at A$3.10, gaining 19.2% over five trading days after finding support near A$2.60. The stock was still down 50.6% over six months even after that rally.

The stock then gave back those gains. PLS closed at A$2.64 on Nov. 17. Monday's bounce came as mining stocks recovered from one of their worst weeks in years.

Expansion plans

The company is investing for growth. PLS's P2000 expansion study targets output of more than 2 million tons a year, with a projected net present value of A$2.6 billion and an internal rate of return of 55%.

It is also working to cut costs. PLS signed a 20-year power deal with Fortescue to lower costs and emissions at Pilgangoora.

What to watch

Analysts say the outlook for PLS depends mainly on spodumene prices and demand for electric vehicle and grid-storage batteries, especially in China. Investors will watch Chinese lithium prices, the company's next quarterly production report and progress on the P2000 expansion.