SYDNEY — Shares of Bellevue Gold Ltd. rose on Wednesday, bucking a sell-off in gold stocks, as investors welcomed the miner's plan to retire its hedge book and its new A$250 million funding package.

Bellevue shares rose 3 Australian cents, or 2.13%, to close at A$1.44. They traded between A$1.41 and A$1.4925, after rising more than 4% to A$1.47 earlier in the session.

More than 22 million shares changed hands, much more than the stock's usual volume. The company's market value rose to about A$2.1 billion.

The gain came as most gold stocks fell. Ora Banda Mining dropped nearly 10% and Evolution Mining fell 5.3%, while the broader S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.69%.

New funding package

On Tuesday, Bellevue said it had signed a A$250 million revolving credit facility with four banks: Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, OCBC and Westpac. It also signed a A$20 million facility for guarantees and similar instruments.

The three-year facility matures in December 2029. It will replace the company's existing project debt with Macquarie Bank, which will be repaid and cancelled once the deal closes.

Financial close is still subject to customary conditions, including third-party consents.

"The refinancing has been highly successful and marks an inflection point for the Company," Managing Director Darren Stralow said.

Going hedge-free

Bellevue said it expects to retire its entire hedge book in the December quarter. After that, all gold it produces in the second half of the fiscal year will be sold at spot prices.

Hedging locks in a set price for future gold sales. Bellevue's hedges were set at prices well below current gold prices, which has limited its ability to benefit from the strong gold market.

Over the past 18 months, the company has used its free cash flow to reduce those hedge obligations. It expects to be broadly net cash neutral, with cash roughly equal to debt, by the end of December.

Stralow said the company looks forward to "delivering significant free cash flow to support our ongoing growth ambitions."

Going hedge-free also means Bellevue will be fully exposed to falls in the gold price, which has recently dropped to a 13-month low.

Exploration push

Bellevue is also stepping up exploration at its mine in Western Australia. It will add a sixth underground drilling rig and raise its exploration budget by about A$10 million to fund new underground drives.

"The key push for exploration is down-plunge of the three known lodes in an area which is largely untested with drilling," Stralow said.

The company has started a study into expanding its processing plant beyond its current capacity of 1.35 million tonnes a year, with results expected in mid-2027. It stressed that this is not yet a decision to expand.

Bellevue had a troubled ramp-up after starting production, but says the mine has now reached steady-state operation.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.