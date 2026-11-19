Lynas Rare Earths shares rose almost 4% on Thursday, standing out on a day when most Australian mining stocks were hit by a broad commodities sell-off.

The rare earths producer's shares were up 47.5 cents, or 3.84%, at A$12.845 in afternoon trade. They traded between A$12.19 and A$13.02, with more than 3.3 million shares changing hands. Lynas has a market value of about A$13 billion.

The move contrasted sharply with the wider resources sector. Materials was the worst-performing sector on the S&P/ASX 200, down 3.9% in early afternoon, with BHP Group and Rio Tinto both sharply lower. Gold miners fell about 6%.

The ASX 200 was down 1.08% at 8,726.5 at 2:37 p.m. AEDT.

Rebound after steep fall

There was no new announcement from Lynas on Thursday. The gain extends a rebound from a sharp sell-off earlier this week.

On Monday, Nov. 17, Lynas shares fell 8.24% to A$12.03. They recovered 2.83% on Wednesday to close at A$12.37, and Thursday's rise added to that.

The stock has been volatile this month. It jumped 6.8% on Nov. 9 and traded above A$14 intraday on Nov. 12, but has since given back much of that gain.

Strong quarterly sales

Lynas is the largest producer of separated rare earths outside China. In its September quarter report, released on Oct. 29, it reported sales revenue of A$310.1 million, up 55% from a year earlier, along with higher production and average selling prices.

According to Morningstar, Lynas sold about 7,300 metric tons of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), the magnet materials it produces, in fiscal 2026. That is roughly 10% of global supply.

NdPr is used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defense systems.

Strategic importance

Lynas has become a key part of Western efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese rare earths supply. China dominates both mining and processing of the materials, and its export restrictions have driven efforts in the United States, Australia and elsewhere to build alternative supply chains.

The company runs operations in Western Australia and Malaysia and is expanding processing capacity.

Shares still down for the year

Despite Thursday's gain, Lynas shares were down about 16.8% over the past year before the session, according to market data. Over the past 52 weeks the stock has traded between about A$10.69 and A$22.37.

The fall reflects cooling enthusiasm after a huge rally in rare earths stocks, as well as swings in rare earths prices.

Investors will be watching NdPr prices, demand from electric vehicle makers and further government support for non-Chinese supply chains.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.