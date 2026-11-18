SYDNEY — Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. rose nearly 3% on Wednesday, recovering part of a steep loss the previous day, when a broad commodities sell-off hit Australian rare earth and metals stocks.

Lynas shares rose 34 Australian cents, or 2.83%, to close at A$12.37. They traded between A$12.04 and A$12.57.

About 5.9 million shares changed hands, and the company's market value rose to about A$12 billion.

The stock was one of the best performers on a weak day for the market. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.69% to 8,821.8, its fifth straight losing session.

Rebound after heavy selling

Wednesday's gain followed a sharp drop on Tuesday, when Lynas shares fell 8.2% to A$12.03 in what market commentators dubbed a "commodapocalypse."

Copper, iron ore, lithium, uranium and rare earth stocks were sold heavily on Tuesday. Investors grew worried about weak Chinese economic data and about whether spending on artificial intelligence, which is driving demand for some metals, can be sustained.

Rare earth stocks were among the hardest hit on Tuesday, even though prices for neodymium-praseodymium, or NdPr, a key rare earth product, edged 0.2% higher in China to 718,000 yuan a tonne.

Lynas did not release any company news on Wednesday.

Well off its highs

Even after Wednesday's gain, Lynas shares are far below their 52-week high of A$22.37. They are down about 15% over the past year, but up about 12% over the past month.

The stock has been volatile as investors weigh strong demand for rare earths against production problems and rising costs at the company.

In late October, Lynas reported a 55% jump in quarterly revenue to A$310.1 million, driven by record rare earth prices. Sales volumes fell, however, and the result missed some expectations.

The company has also faced cost overruns at its heavy rare earths expansion in Malaysia, and it is searching for a new chief executive.

Strategic importance

Lynas is the largest producer of rare earths outside China, which dominates global supply. Rare earths are used in magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defence equipment.

Governments in the United States, Japan and Europe have been trying to reduce their reliance on Chinese supply, which has drawn attention to Lynas.

The company mines rare earths at Mount Weld in Western Australia and processes them in Malaysia.

Analyst view

Analysts covering the stock have an average price target of about A$16.35, well above the current share price, though targets vary widely.

Investors will watch rare earth prices, the company's production performance and the search for a new chief executive in the coming months.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.