Shares of Insmed Inc. jumped more than 14% on Tuesday after French drugmaker Sanofi agreed to buy the respiratory disease specialist for about $41 billion in cash. It is the pharmaceutical industry's largest acquisition in three years.

Insmed shares were up $21.37, or 14.33%, at $170.46 in early trading, giving the company a market value of about $32.7 billion. Volume was well above average, with more than 4.6 million shares traded.

Deal terms

Sanofi announced it would buy the smaller drugmaker for $41 billion, marking the largest pharma deal since 2023. Sanofi will pay $175 per share in cash.

The price represents a big premium to where the stock traded before the news leaked. Insmed's press release noted that the cash offer represents a premium of approximately 46% to its unaffected closing share price on Nov. 18, 2026, before media reports of a possible transaction. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Insmed shares still trade below the $175 offer price. That gap reflects the time until closing and the risk that the deal won't be completed.

Shares had already run up

Investors had been betting on a deal for days. Insmed shares rallied after reports of Sanofi's interest, gaining around 20.6% on Nov. 19 and a further 5.5% on Monday.

What Sanofi gets

The deal centers on two approved respiratory drugs and a late-stage pipeline. The acquisition includes Brinsupri (brensocatib) and Arikayce (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), along with a phase 3 clinical program, treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), which has potential across multiple rare respiratory diseases.

Brinsupri is the main prize. The drug treats non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, a chronic lung disease. In the third quarter of 2026, Insmed's revenue rose 268% from a year earlier to $524.4 million, and Brinsupri contributed $400.1 million, up 29% from the previous quarter.

Sanofi sees large long-term potential. Sanofi CEO Belen Garijo said Insmed's portfolio could generate more than $10 billion in combined peak sales through the end of the next decade. Sanofi expects annual cost benefits from the deal to exceed $500 million.

A bet against the Dupixent cliff

The acquisition is a defining move for Sanofi's new leader. It's a big bet by new Sanofi CEO Belen Garijo, who took up the role in May to steer the company through an upcoming patent cliff. Sanofi's best-selling drug, Dupixent, faces patent expiration in 2031.

Garijo had signaled that deals were coming. During Sanofi's last earnings call in October, she said the company would turn to M&A to secure growth.

Market reaction

Investors in both companies welcomed the deal. Sanofi's U.S.-listed shares rose about 5% on Tuesday, and its Paris-listed shares hit a 52-week high of €90.12.

What comes next

The deal requires Insmed shareholder approval and regulatory clearances. Antitrust review is not expected to be a major obstacle because the companies' respiratory portfolios have limited overlap, though the timeline will depend on regulators in several countries.

For Insmed shareholders, the stock's move leaves little room for further gains unless a rival bidder emerges. For Sanofi, the deal is its biggest acquisition in years.