Shares of Kymera Therapeutics surged about 26% to a record high on Monday after the biotech company reported that its experimental once-daily eczema pill met every efficacy goal in a key mid-stage trial.

Kymera traded at $145.21 in Monday trading, up $29.90, or 25.93%, giving the company a market value of about $12.4 billion. Volume reached 2.2 million shares, more than double the three-month average of about 852,000.

The rally took KYMR shares to an all-time high and added nearly $3 billion to the company's market value in premarket trading.

Strong trial results

Kymera released highly positive results from its pivotal BROADEN2 Phase 2b clinical trial of KT-621, a first-in-class, once-daily oral STAT6 degrader, in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Atopic dermatitis is the most common form of eczema.

The study enrolled 244 adults and adolescents, testing three doses of the drug against placebo. All three doses beat placebo on primary and secondary goals at Week 16.

The mid dose produced the most closely watched results. It cut EASI scores by 72% versus 27% for placebo at Week 16. EASI measures how much of the body eczema covers and how severe it is. Some 62% of patients on the mid dose reached EASI-75, meaning at least a 75% improvement, compared with 22% on placebo.

Safety profile

Most side effects were mild or moderate. Conjunctivitis, an eye inflammation, was the main imbalance between groups. Four serious adverse events occurred across all arms, and none were tied to the drug.

Next: Phase 3

The results set the stage for a pivotal Phase 3 study, and the medium dose is set to advance.

KT-621 works by breaking down STAT6, a protein involved in the immune pathway targeted by injectable drugs such as Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent. A pill could offer patients a more convenient option than injections, which is the core of the investment case for Kymera.

Analysts react

Ahead of the readout, Wall Street had broadly assigned Buy or Overweight ratings to KYMR, with price targets as high as $170, all predicated on a successful BROADEN2 outcome. At least one analyst maintained a Buy rating and $144 price target in direct response to the results.

Analysts at Oppenheimer, Brookline and BTIG have price targets between $132 and $144. The stock now trades above several of those targets.

Funded into 2029

Kymera has a strong balance sheet for a clinical-stage company. It ended the third quarter with about $1.6 billion in cash, enough to fund operations into 2029.

The company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of $1.32 per share, slightly wider than the expected $1.27 loss. Like most clinical-stage biotechs, it does not yet sell an approved product.

Risks ahead

The stock has nearly doubled over the past year. Investors say the next hurdle is Phase 3, where larger and longer trials must confirm the efficacy and safety seen so far. Mid-stage success does not guarantee approval, and the oral eczema market is expected to grow more competitive.

For now, Monday's data gave Kymera one of the strongest biotech moves of the year, on a day when the broader market also rallied sharply.