NEW YORK — Nvidia shares have swung wildly over the past two weeks, plunging on Jensen Huang's resignation and then rocketing on his return. Investors now want to know whether the world's most valuable chipmaker can win back all its lost ground, and how fast.

The roller coaster

The swings have been extreme. On Nov. 12, Nvidia fell as much as 14.3% intraday after Huang's departure, and its market value tracked toward its first close below $4 trillion since July 2025. The stock closed at a 52-week low of $124.50 on Nov. 20, capping a 23% weekly loss.

Then came the rebound. Nvidia closed at $165.05 on Nov. 23, down 11.50% for the year, after the shares jumped 31.48% following Huang's reinstatement. On Tuesday, the stock gave back part of that gain, falling more than 5% as chip stocks retreated.

Where it needs to go

A full recovery means climbing well above current levels. The stock's 52-week range ran from $148.80 to $243.37 before last week's lows. Before the scandal broke, the company's market value was about $4.19 trillion at the Nov. 11 close.

Analysts turn bullish

Wall Street quickly raised its outlook. Melius Research upgraded Nvidia to buy from hold with a $220 price target, and Bernstein raised it to outperform with a $200 target. StoneX upgraded Nvidia to buy and set a $270 target.

Others are even more bullish. Yorkville Ives analyst Dan Ives raised his target from $225 to $250, and Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson reiterated an Outperform rating and a $293 price target. Citi analyst Atif Malik lifted his target to $240 from $225.

Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer called Huang's return "a win for AI and a win for investors."

Strong fundamentals

The company's business has held up. After the Nov. 17 close, Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier.

Valuation is also lower than it has been. Consensus fiscal 2028 earnings estimates put the stock at about 10 times forward earnings, and the Street's average target is $244.18.

Reasons for caution

Not everyone is convinced the rebound will last. Michael Burry said he would consider shorting Nvidia again when it rebounded to $200 a share. Many traders think the rebound may fail before getting back to analysts' target levels.

Even a big Nvidia bull turned more careful. "Am I as bullish on Nvidia now as I was on Friday? Of course not, you can't be," said Dan Niles, founder of Niles Investment Management, which counted Nvidia as its largest position.

Other risks remain. Ives stopped short of a $300 target because China chip issues remain unresolved, and Nvidia's investigation into a suspected foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang is ongoing. Concerns about AI spending and data center financing also continue to hit chip stocks.

The bottom line

Analysts largely expect higher prices over the next 12 months. Whether that happens "soon" depends on how investors react to Nvidia's governance questions, AI demand and the broader market mood.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.